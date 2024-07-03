Summary

Avon India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nira Investments Private Limited on July 01, 1996. Thereafter the name of the Company was changed from Nira Investments Private Limited to Nira Marketing Appliances Private Limited on August 01, 2002. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from Nira Marketing Appliances Private Limited to Avon Moldplast Private Limited on November 11, 2002. The Company was made a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed Avon Moldplast Limited on March 01, 2018 and thereafter, it was renamed as Avon India Limited in 2022. The Company is a plastic Molded Furniture entity in products manufactured with imported machines under the brand name of AVON since 2002. The Company has a fully functional manufacturing facility located at Ghaziabad, in Uttar Pradesh. The Companys product profile is classified as Molded Chairs, Molded Stools, Molded Tables and Molded Baby Chairs and Baby Desks. The machineries installed at the manufacturing facility of the Company located at Ghaziabad consist of Injection Molding M/c - Ferromatic - 1 Unit; Injection Molding M/c - Huayuan 780 - 1 Unit; Injection Molding M/c - Haitian 650 - 1 Unit and Injection Molding M/c - Haitai 7300 - 1 Unit. Apart from the above, the Company has one unit of 400 KVA Generator Set, Air Compressors, Cooling Tower, Cutter, Electrical Installations, Air Conditioners, Fire Fighting Equipment, Grinding Machine, Hoist Crane,

