SectorPlastic products
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹218.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.57
Day's High₹222.47
Day's Low₹222.47
52 Week's High₹218.11
52 Week's Low₹100
Book Value₹30.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)238.84
P/E67.22
EPS3.25
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.09
10.09
10.09
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.78
14.75
10.6
14.44
Net Worth
28.87
24.84
20.69
17.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
53.27
44.06
49.06
26.89
yoy growth (%)
20.88
-10.18
82.44
94.98
Raw materials
-43.46
-37
-40.42
-19.55
As % of sales
81.59
83.97
82.38
72.73
Employee costs
-1.35
-1.11
-1.28
-0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.43
1.4
1.75
1.18
Depreciation
-1.39
-1.45
-1.29
-1.19
Tax paid
-0.62
-0.26
-0.5
-0.32
Working capital
3.27
-0.09
4.69
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.88
-10.18
82.44
94.98
Op profit growth
38.04
-3.54
8.68
82.52
EBIT growth
58.83
-12.59
30.92
177.06
Net profit growth
59.56
32.94
0.19
523.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sushil Kumar Aggarwal
Managing Director
Sahil Aggarwal
Director
Anita Aggarwal
Independent Director
Vandana Gupta
Company Secretary
Sumit Bansal
Addtnl Independent Director
Pawan Dixit
Additional Director
Mukul Jain
Additional Director
Sunil Duggal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Avro India Ltd
Summary
Avon India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nira Investments Private Limited on July 01, 1996. Thereafter the name of the Company was changed from Nira Investments Private Limited to Nira Marketing Appliances Private Limited on August 01, 2002. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from Nira Marketing Appliances Private Limited to Avon Moldplast Private Limited on November 11, 2002. The Company was made a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed Avon Moldplast Limited on March 01, 2018 and thereafter, it was renamed as Avon India Limited in 2022. The Company is a plastic Molded Furniture entity in products manufactured with imported machines under the brand name of AVON since 2002. The Company has a fully functional manufacturing facility located at Ghaziabad, in Uttar Pradesh. The Companys product profile is classified as Molded Chairs, Molded Stools, Molded Tables and Molded Baby Chairs and Baby Desks. The machineries installed at the manufacturing facility of the Company located at Ghaziabad consist of Injection Molding M/c - Ferromatic - 1 Unit; Injection Molding M/c - Huayuan 780 - 1 Unit; Injection Molding M/c - Haitian 650 - 1 Unit and Injection Molding M/c - Haitai 7300 - 1 Unit. Apart from the above, the Company has one unit of 400 KVA Generator Set, Air Compressors, Cooling Tower, Cutter, Electrical Installations, Air Conditioners, Fire Fighting Equipment, Grinding Machine, Hoist Crane,
Read More
The Avro India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avro India Ltd is ₹238.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avro India Ltd is 67.22 and 7.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avro India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avro India Ltd is ₹100 and ₹218.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avro India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.18%, 3 Years at 83.33%, 1 Year at 81.38%, 6 Month at 81.86%, 3 Month at 32.76% and 1 Month at 32.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.