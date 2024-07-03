iifl-logo-icon 1
Avro India Ltd Share Price

222.47
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:50 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High222.47
  • 52 Wk High218.11
  • Prev. Close218.11
  • Day's Low222.47
  • 52 Wk Low 100
  • Turnover (lac)25.57
  • P/E67.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.19
  • EPS3.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)238.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Avro India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Avro India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Avro India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Avro India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 32.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Avro India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.09

10.09

10.09

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.78

14.75

10.6

14.44

Net Worth

28.87

24.84

20.69

17.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

53.27

44.06

49.06

26.89

yoy growth (%)

20.88

-10.18

82.44

94.98

Raw materials

-43.46

-37

-40.42

-19.55

As % of sales

81.59

83.97

82.38

72.73

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.11

-1.28

-0.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.43

1.4

1.75

1.18

Depreciation

-1.39

-1.45

-1.29

-1.19

Tax paid

-0.62

-0.26

-0.5

-0.32

Working capital

3.27

-0.09

4.69

-0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.88

-10.18

82.44

94.98

Op profit growth

38.04

-3.54

8.68

82.52

EBIT growth

58.83

-12.59

30.92

177.06

Net profit growth

59.56

32.94

0.19

523.88

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Avro India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Avro India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sushil Kumar Aggarwal

Managing Director

Sahil Aggarwal

Director

Anita Aggarwal

Independent Director

Vandana Gupta

Company Secretary

Sumit Bansal

Addtnl Independent Director

Pawan Dixit

Additional Director

Mukul Jain

Additional Director

Sunil Duggal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avro India Ltd

Summary

Avon India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Nira Investments Private Limited on July 01, 1996. Thereafter the name of the Company was changed from Nira Investments Private Limited to Nira Marketing Appliances Private Limited on August 01, 2002. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed from Nira Marketing Appliances Private Limited to Avon Moldplast Private Limited on November 11, 2002. The Company was made a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed Avon Moldplast Limited on March 01, 2018 and thereafter, it was renamed as Avon India Limited in 2022. The Company is a plastic Molded Furniture entity in products manufactured with imported machines under the brand name of AVON since 2002. The Company has a fully functional manufacturing facility located at Ghaziabad, in Uttar Pradesh. The Companys product profile is classified as Molded Chairs, Molded Stools, Molded Tables and Molded Baby Chairs and Baby Desks. The machineries installed at the manufacturing facility of the Company located at Ghaziabad consist of Injection Molding M/c - Ferromatic - 1 Unit; Injection Molding M/c - Huayuan 780 - 1 Unit; Injection Molding M/c - Haitian 650 - 1 Unit and Injection Molding M/c - Haitai 7300 - 1 Unit. Apart from the above, the Company has one unit of 400 KVA Generator Set, Air Compressors, Cooling Tower, Cutter, Electrical Installations, Air Conditioners, Fire Fighting Equipment, Grinding Machine, Hoist Crane,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Avro India Ltd share price today?

The Avro India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avro India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avro India Ltd is ₹238.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avro India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avro India Ltd is 67.22 and 7.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avro India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avro India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avro India Ltd is ₹100 and ₹218.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avro India Ltd?

Avro India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.18%, 3 Years at 83.33%, 1 Year at 81.38%, 6 Month at 81.86%, 3 Month at 32.76% and 1 Month at 32.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avro India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avro India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.04 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 32.89 %

appapp
