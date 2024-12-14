|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Dec 2024
|8 Jan 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 12, 2024 i.e. today commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 06.00 p.m. has inter alia considered and approved the following business (es): 1. Amendment in Clause 12 of Articles of Association subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Duggal (DIN: 07291685) as an Additional Director and designated as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 12, 2024 subject to the approval of members. 3. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). The Notice of EGM will be shared in due course of time. Pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual means. The remote e-voting shall commence on Sunday, January 05, 2025 at 09:00 a.m. and ends on Tuesday, January 07, 2025 at 05:00 p.m. The Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to exercise remote e-voting rights and attendance at EGM is Wednesday, January 01, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/12/2024) Pursuant to Reg. 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, please find enclosed Scrutinizer report and voting results of EGM held on January 08, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)
|EGM
|30 Aug 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|EGM 21/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that ExtraOrdinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio-visual means (OAVM). The Cut off date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to exercise remote e-voting rights and attendance at EGM is Saturday, September 14, 2024. The remote e-voting will commence on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 09: 00 p.m. and ends on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 05:00 p.m. (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Scrutinizer report on remote e-voting and e-voting at Extra ordinary general meeting along with Voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual means Summary Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means Scrutinizer report on remote e-voting and e-voting at Extra ordinary general meeting along with Voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) We hereby inform you that few figures were inadvertently entered as incorrect in voting results of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual means. The corrigendum to voting results of EGM are annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
