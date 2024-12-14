Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 12, 2024 i.e. today commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 06.00 p.m. has inter alia considered and approved the following business (es): 1. Amendment in Clause 12 of Articles of Association subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Duggal (DIN: 07291685) as an Additional Director and designated as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 12, 2024 subject to the approval of members. 3. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). The Notice of EGM will be shared in due course of time. Pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual means. The remote e-voting shall commence on Sunday, January 05, 2025 at 09:00 a.m. and ends on Tuesday, January 07, 2025 at 05:00 p.m. The Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to exercise remote e-voting rights and attendance at EGM is Wednesday, January 01, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/12/2024) Pursuant to Reg. 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, please find enclosed Scrutinizer report and voting results of EGM held on January 08, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)