iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avro India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

222.47
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avro India Ltd

Avro India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.43

1.4

1.75

1.18

Depreciation

-1.39

-1.45

-1.29

-1.19

Tax paid

-0.62

-0.26

-0.5

-0.32

Working capital

3.27

-0.09

4.69

-0.16

Other operating items

Operating

3.69

-0.41

4.64

-0.49

Capital expenditure

-3.04

0.66

1.37

4.73

Free cash flow

0.65

0.24

6.01

4.23

Equity raised

22.64

17.77

13.32

5.45

Investing

0.41

0.23

0.14

0

Financing

1.55

-0.82

0.99

3.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.25

17.42

20.47

13.23

Avro India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Avro India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.