Avro India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.43
1.4
1.75
1.18
Depreciation
-1.39
-1.45
-1.29
-1.19
Tax paid
-0.62
-0.26
-0.5
-0.32
Working capital
3.27
-0.09
4.69
-0.16
Other operating items
Operating
3.69
-0.41
4.64
-0.49
Capital expenditure
-3.04
0.66
1.37
4.73
Free cash flow
0.65
0.24
6.01
4.23
Equity raised
22.64
17.77
13.32
5.45
Investing
0.41
0.23
0.14
0
Financing
1.55
-0.82
0.99
3.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.25
17.42
20.47
13.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.