Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
53.27
44.06
49.06
26.89
yoy growth (%)
20.88
-10.18
82.44
94.98
Raw materials
-43.46
-37
-40.42
-19.55
As % of sales
81.59
83.97
82.38
72.73
Employee costs
-1.35
-1.11
-1.28
-0.52
As % of sales
2.53
2.52
2.62
1.94
Other costs
-4.66
-3.21
-4.5
-4.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.76
7.28
9.18
15.59
Operating profit
3.78
2.74
2.84
2.61
OPM
7.1
6.22
5.79
9.72
Depreciation
-1.39
-1.45
-1.29
-1.19
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.29
-0.18
-0.3
Other income
0.3
0.4
0.38
0.05
Profit before tax
2.43
1.4
1.75
1.18
Taxes
-0.62
-0.26
-0.5
-0.32
Tax rate
-25.5
-19.05
-28.94
-27.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.81
1.13
1.24
0.85
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.39
0
Net profit
1.81
1.13
0.85
0.85
yoy growth (%)
59.56
32.94
0.19
523.88
NPM
3.4
2.57
1.74
3.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.