Avro India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

222.47
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

53.27

44.06

49.06

26.89

yoy growth (%)

20.88

-10.18

82.44

94.98

Raw materials

-43.46

-37

-40.42

-19.55

As % of sales

81.59

83.97

82.38

72.73

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.11

-1.28

-0.52

As % of sales

2.53

2.52

2.62

1.94

Other costs

-4.66

-3.21

-4.5

-4.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.76

7.28

9.18

15.59

Operating profit

3.78

2.74

2.84

2.61

OPM

7.1

6.22

5.79

9.72

Depreciation

-1.39

-1.45

-1.29

-1.19

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.29

-0.18

-0.3

Other income

0.3

0.4

0.38

0.05

Profit before tax

2.43

1.4

1.75

1.18

Taxes

-0.62

-0.26

-0.5

-0.32

Tax rate

-25.5

-19.05

-28.94

-27.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.81

1.13

1.24

0.85

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.39

0

Net profit

1.81

1.13

0.85

0.85

yoy growth (%)

59.56

32.94

0.19

523.88

NPM

3.4

2.57

1.74

3.16

