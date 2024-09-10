iifl-logo-icon 1
Avro India Ltd AGM

217.26
(2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:15:47 PM

Avro India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
We hereby inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means only. Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of 28th AGM has been sent through electronic mode to all the member of the Company whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Registrar and Share Transfer Agent/ Depository Participant(s) in compliance with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Read less.. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Reg. 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Agent of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has published newspaper advertisements in the Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) on September 08, 2024 regarding completion of dispatch of Annual Report of financial year 2023-24 and Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual means Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Pursuant to Reg. 30 read with Para A of Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Summary Proceedings of 28th Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizer report and voting Results (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

Avro India: Related News

No Record Found

