Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Reg. 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Agent of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday September 24 2024 to Monday September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday September 30 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means