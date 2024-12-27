Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Avro India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the issue of equity shares by way of preferential issue 2) the issue of convertible warrants by way of preferential issue 3) Fix the day date time and venue for conducting the Extraordinary General meeting of the Company and approve the notice to its shareholders. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 27, 2024 have interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Issuance of 25,75,320 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of 185.50 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 175.50 per equity shares) aggregating to Rs. 47,77,21,860 on preferential basis to Non-Promoters 2. Issuance of 3,23,450 warrants on preferential basis to promoter group at a price of Rs. 185.50 per warrants (including a premium of Rs. 175.50 per warrant), each warrant convertible into 1 equity shares of Company within 18 months from the date of allotment 3. Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 01:00 pm through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual means (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 12, 2024 i.e. today commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 06.00 p.m. has inter-alia considered and approved the following business (es): 1. Amendment in Clause 12 of Articles of Association subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Duggal (DIN: 07291685) as an Additional Director and designated as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 12, 2024 subject to the approval of members. 3. Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2025 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). The Notice of EGM will be shared in due course of time.

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 1 Dec 2024

Avro India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the issue of equity shares by way of issue of preferential issue in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended 2. the issue of convertible warrants by way of preferential issue in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended 3. fix the day date time and venue for conducting the general meeting of the Company and approve the notice to its shareholders Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on December 04, 2024, could not consider a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential issue and therefore proposal for convening general meeting was not considered. With reference to outcome of Board meeting held on December 04, 2024, we would like to clarify you that date of top pf outcome of board meeting was inadvertently entered as 04.12.2024 instead of 05.12.2024. You are requested to consider the same as 05.12.2024, as the meeting was concluded on December 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Avro India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report 2. Appointment of Mr. Mukul Jain (DIN: 07187651) as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 13, 2024 i.e. today inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. UnAudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review report on Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Mukul Jain (DIN: 07187651) as an Additional Director and designated as Independent Director for a period of five years w.e.f. November 13, 2024 subject to approval of members. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Board of Directors of Company at their meeting held today i.e. October 19, 2024 have interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Allotment of 6,48,330 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 127.25 per equity shares (including a premium of Rs. 117.25 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 8,24,99,993 on preferential basis, to Promoter Group and Non-Promoters in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended. 2. Allotment of 5,30,451 warrants on preferential basis to non-promoters as per provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended at an issue price of Rs. 127.25/- per warrants (including a premium of Rs. 117.25 per warrants) each warrant convertible into 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up. With reference to outcome of Board meeting dated October 19, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the name of Bhavin Yashodhan Mehta was submitted as Bhavya Yashodhan Mehta inadvertently. The names of allottees along with category and post issue shareholding structure are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 considered and approved the Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m and Reappointed M/s Chaturvedi & Company as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Avro India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 Issue of Equity shares by way of preferential issue in accordance with rules and Regulations of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended subject to approval of the shareholders and necessary regulatory approvals. 2. Issue of Convertible warrants by way of preferential issue in accordance with rules and regulations of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended subject to approval of the shareholders and necessary regulatory approvals. 3. To fix day date time and venue of general meeting of the company and approve the notice to its shareholders. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today approved 1. Issue of 648330 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at issue price of Rs. 127.25 per equity share on preferential basis to Promoter Group and Non-promoters. 2. Issue of 530451 Warrants on preferential basis to Non-Promoters at a price of Rs. 127.25 per warrants, each warrant convertible into 1 equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each. 3. To Convene an Extraordinary general meeting of the Company on Saturday, 21st day of September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. 4. Continuation of Mrs. Anita Aggarwal (DIN: 00248972) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Avro India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to explore the opportunities of raising of funds through various means such as issuance of equity shares/warrants/right issue/preferential issue/debt or any other basis The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 1. Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of Quarter ended June 30, 2024 2. Considered and explored the opportunities of raising of funds of upto Rs. 15,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crores) in one or more tranches through various means in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time, and other applicable laws and subject to approval of the Companys shareholders and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. 3. Pursuant to Regulation 30(4) read with Para B of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Company has purchased two Injection Moulding machines which enhanced its production capacity (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Avro India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors report The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2024 has inter alia Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Copy of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report for the said period are enclosed herewith. The results are also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.avrofurniture.com Read less.. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2024 considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report in terms of Reg. 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The results are uploaded on the website of the Company at www.avrofurniture.com Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Avro India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results of the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and any other matters if any with the permission of Chairman. Pursuant to Reg. 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 12, 2024 has approved Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review report on Financial Results of Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024