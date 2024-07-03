Summary

Responsive Industries Limited was originally incorporated in July, 1982 under the name Sinhal Holdings Limited. Later on, the Company changed the name from Sinhal Holdings Limited to Responsive Polymers Limited in January, 2006. The Company is a leading domestic manufacturer of Vinyl Flooring and Synthetic leather and is among the top 4 producers of Vinyl Flooring globally. Its main products include Vinyl Flooring, Synthetic Leather, Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). The Company has a wide distribution network and export its products worldwide over more than 70 countries. It is having a network of 11 sales offices, which drives market penetration and their products are available at over 300 retailers. The company has one subsidiary company, namely Axiom Cordages Ltd. It is a major producer and supplier of various articles made out of Plastics / Polymers, which includes products like Vinyl flooring, Rigid PVC, Leather Cloth & Soft Sheetings.In year 1992, Company acquired and undertook expansion of facilities to cater to increasing demand. It imported machinery to set up plant. In year 2000, it expanded focus on exports markets and undertook international certifications of products and processes.During period 2005-06, the Company acquired a manufacturing unit located at Tarapur manufacturing PVC Products for a lump sum consideration along with all assets and liabilities with effect from April 1, 2006. Also, they acquired the assets of a sick unit located at Tarapur with eff

