SectorPlastic products
Open₹267
Prev. Close₹267.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹581.51
Day's High₹268.55
Day's Low₹252.7
52 Week's High₹339.45
52 Week's Low₹244.35
Book Value₹35.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,831.04
P/E212.86
EPS1.26
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.66
26.66
26.69
26.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
896.8
867.78
650.17
638.47
Net Worth
923.46
894.44
676.86
665.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
366.24
434.05
1,083.04
1,823.62
yoy growth (%)
-15.62
-59.92
-40.61
-0.6
Raw materials
-241.64
-262.84
-914.12
-1,599.98
As % of sales
65.97
60.55
84.4
87.73
Employee costs
-11.33
-15.06
-10.95
-10
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.8
26.87
25.89
29.94
Depreciation
-43.33
-57.47
-65.67
-98.76
Tax paid
-5.28
-2.15
-12.82
-10.55
Working capital
9.76
-147.94
-85.09
72.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.62
-59.92
-40.61
-0.6
Op profit growth
-40.6
-5.49
-30.79
-20.59
EBIT growth
-66.03
11.19
-18.74
-2.19
Net profit growth
-73.63
89.06
-32.56
8.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,086.97
973.66
1,103.42
755.71
533.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,086.97
973.66
1,103.42
755.71
533.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.43
16
22.27
7.57
28.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
RISHAB AGARWAL
Whole Time Director & CEO
Mehul Vala
Executive Director
Sadanand Morab
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mita Jha
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJIV SWARUP
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Vikram Goel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Responsive Industries Ltd
Summary
Responsive Industries Limited was originally incorporated in July, 1982 under the name Sinhal Holdings Limited. Later on, the Company changed the name from Sinhal Holdings Limited to Responsive Polymers Limited in January, 2006. The Company is a leading domestic manufacturer of Vinyl Flooring and Synthetic leather and is among the top 4 producers of Vinyl Flooring globally. Its main products include Vinyl Flooring, Synthetic Leather, Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). The Company has a wide distribution network and export its products worldwide over more than 70 countries. It is having a network of 11 sales offices, which drives market penetration and their products are available at over 300 retailers. The company has one subsidiary company, namely Axiom Cordages Ltd. It is a major producer and supplier of various articles made out of Plastics / Polymers, which includes products like Vinyl flooring, Rigid PVC, Leather Cloth & Soft Sheetings.In year 1992, Company acquired and undertook expansion of facilities to cater to increasing demand. It imported machinery to set up plant. In year 2000, it expanded focus on exports markets and undertook international certifications of products and processes.During period 2005-06, the Company acquired a manufacturing unit located at Tarapur manufacturing PVC Products for a lump sum consideration along with all assets and liabilities with effect from April 1, 2006. Also, they acquired the assets of a sick unit located at Tarapur with eff
The Responsive Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹256.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Responsive Industries Ltd is ₹6831.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Responsive Industries Ltd is 212.86 and 7.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Responsive Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Responsive Industries Ltd is ₹244.35 and ₹339.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Responsive Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.27%, 3 Years at 16.23%, 1 Year at -11.80%, 6 Month at -14.84%, 3 Month at 0.66% and 1 Month at -0.89%.
