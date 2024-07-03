iifl-logo-icon 1
Responsive Industries Ltd Share Price

256.22
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open267
  • Day's High268.55
  • 52 Wk High339.45
  • Prev. Close267.06
  • Day's Low252.7
  • 52 Wk Low 244.35
  • Turnover (lac)581.51
  • P/E212.86
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value35.22
  • EPS1.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,831.04
  • Div. Yield0.04
Responsive Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

267

Prev. Close

267.06

Turnover(Lac.)

581.51

Day's High

268.55

Day's Low

252.7

52 Week's High

339.45

52 Week's Low

244.35

Book Value

35.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,831.04

P/E

212.86

EPS

1.26

Divi. Yield

0.04

Responsive Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Responsive Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Responsive Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.57%

Non-Promoter- 38.34%

Institutions: 38.34%

Non-Institutions: 3.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Responsive Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.66

26.66

26.69

26.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

896.8

867.78

650.17

638.47

Net Worth

923.46

894.44

676.86

665.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

366.24

434.05

1,083.04

1,823.62

yoy growth (%)

-15.62

-59.92

-40.61

-0.6

Raw materials

-241.64

-262.84

-914.12

-1,599.98

As % of sales

65.97

60.55

84.4

87.73

Employee costs

-11.33

-15.06

-10.95

-10

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.8

26.87

25.89

29.94

Depreciation

-43.33

-57.47

-65.67

-98.76

Tax paid

-5.28

-2.15

-12.82

-10.55

Working capital

9.76

-147.94

-85.09

72.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.62

-59.92

-40.61

-0.6

Op profit growth

-40.6

-5.49

-30.79

-20.59

EBIT growth

-66.03

11.19

-18.74

-2.19

Net profit growth

-73.63

89.06

-32.56

8.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,086.97

973.66

1,103.42

755.71

533.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,086.97

973.66

1,103.42

755.71

533.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.43

16

22.27

7.57

28.22

Responsive Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Responsive Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

RISHAB AGARWAL

Whole Time Director & CEO

Mehul Vala

Executive Director

Sadanand Morab

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mita Jha

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJIV SWARUP

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Vikram Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Responsive Industries Ltd

Summary

Responsive Industries Limited was originally incorporated in July, 1982 under the name Sinhal Holdings Limited. Later on, the Company changed the name from Sinhal Holdings Limited to Responsive Polymers Limited in January, 2006. The Company is a leading domestic manufacturer of Vinyl Flooring and Synthetic leather and is among the top 4 producers of Vinyl Flooring globally. Its main products include Vinyl Flooring, Synthetic Leather, Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). The Company has a wide distribution network and export its products worldwide over more than 70 countries. It is having a network of 11 sales offices, which drives market penetration and their products are available at over 300 retailers. The company has one subsidiary company, namely Axiom Cordages Ltd. It is a major producer and supplier of various articles made out of Plastics / Polymers, which includes products like Vinyl flooring, Rigid PVC, Leather Cloth & Soft Sheetings.In year 1992, Company acquired and undertook expansion of facilities to cater to increasing demand. It imported machinery to set up plant. In year 2000, it expanded focus on exports markets and undertook international certifications of products and processes.During period 2005-06, the Company acquired a manufacturing unit located at Tarapur manufacturing PVC Products for a lump sum consideration along with all assets and liabilities with effect from April 1, 2006. Also, they acquired the assets of a sick unit located at Tarapur with eff
Company FAQs

What is the Responsive Industries Ltd share price today?

The Responsive Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹256.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Responsive Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Responsive Industries Ltd is ₹6831.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Responsive Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Responsive Industries Ltd is 212.86 and 7.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Responsive Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Responsive Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Responsive Industries Ltd is ₹244.35 and ₹339.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Responsive Industries Ltd?

Responsive Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.27%, 3 Years at 16.23%, 1 Year at -11.80%, 6 Month at -14.84%, 3 Month at 0.66% and 1 Month at -0.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Responsive Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Responsive Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.58 %
Institutions - 38.34 %
Public - 3.08 %

