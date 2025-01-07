Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
366.24
434.05
1,083.04
1,823.62
yoy growth (%)
-15.62
-59.92
-40.61
-0.6
Raw materials
-241.64
-262.84
-914.12
-1,599.98
As % of sales
65.97
60.55
84.4
87.73
Employee costs
-11.33
-15.06
-10.95
-10
As % of sales
3.09
3.47
1.01
0.54
Other costs
-60.98
-68.13
-64.83
-79.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.65
15.69
5.98
4.33
Operating profit
52.27
88.01
93.13
134.58
OPM
14.27
20.27
8.59
7.37
Depreciation
-43.33
-57.47
-65.67
-98.76
Interest expense
-4.4
-20.87
-17.03
-22.89
Other income
7.27
17.19
15.47
17.02
Profit before tax
11.8
26.87
25.89
29.94
Taxes
-5.28
-2.15
-12.82
-10.55
Tax rate
-44.79
-8.01
-49.51
-35.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.51
24.72
13.07
19.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.51
24.72
13.07
19.38
yoy growth (%)
-73.63
89.06
-32.56
8.7
NPM
1.77
5.69
1.2
1.06
