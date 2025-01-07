iifl-logo-icon 1
Responsive Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

260.46
(1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

366.24

434.05

1,083.04

1,823.62

yoy growth (%)

-15.62

-59.92

-40.61

-0.6

Raw materials

-241.64

-262.84

-914.12

-1,599.98

As % of sales

65.97

60.55

84.4

87.73

Employee costs

-11.33

-15.06

-10.95

-10

As % of sales

3.09

3.47

1.01

0.54

Other costs

-60.98

-68.13

-64.83

-79.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.65

15.69

5.98

4.33

Operating profit

52.27

88.01

93.13

134.58

OPM

14.27

20.27

8.59

7.37

Depreciation

-43.33

-57.47

-65.67

-98.76

Interest expense

-4.4

-20.87

-17.03

-22.89

Other income

7.27

17.19

15.47

17.02

Profit before tax

11.8

26.87

25.89

29.94

Taxes

-5.28

-2.15

-12.82

-10.55

Tax rate

-44.79

-8.01

-49.51

-35.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.51

24.72

13.07

19.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.51

24.72

13.07

19.38

yoy growth (%)

-73.63

89.06

-32.56

8.7

NPM

1.77

5.69

1.2

1.06

