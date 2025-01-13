Responsive Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.66
26.66
26.69
26.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
896.8
867.78
650.17
638.47
Net Worth
923.46
894.44
676.86
665.16
Minority Interest
Debt
195.31
229.24
357.75
316.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.5
15.92
15.53
14.36
Total Liabilities
1,137.27
1,139.6
1,050.14
995.99
Fixed Assets
478.64
349.6
306.78
342.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
445.29
447.85
487.78
460.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.88
1.7
0.76
0
Networking Capital
202.87
299.26
238.9
176.79
Inventories
88.94
165.94
148.65
82.16
Inventory Days
81.88
Sundry Debtors
140.86
152.67
156.1
84.47
Debtor Days
84.18
Other Current Assets
17.76
23.66
30.11
47.2
Sundry Creditors
-25.47
-24.35
-75.67
-28.51
Creditor Days
28.41
Other Current Liabilities
-19.22
-18.66
-20.29
-8.53
Cash
8.59
41.18
15.93
16.78
Total Assets
1,137.27
1,139.59
1,050.15
996
