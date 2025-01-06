iifl-logo-icon 1
Responsive Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

256.22
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Responsive Industries Ltd

Responsive Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.8

26.87

25.89

29.94

Depreciation

-43.33

-57.47

-65.67

-98.76

Tax paid

-5.28

-2.15

-12.82

-10.55

Working capital

9.76

-147.94

-85.09

72.49

Other operating items

Operating

-27.04

-180.69

-137.68

-6.87

Capital expenditure

-0.67

6.43

9.34

15.07

Free cash flow

-27.71

-174.26

-128.34

8.2

Equity raised

1,264.94

1,197.12

1,155.48

1,117.59

Investing

160.38

240.65

19.2

0.7

Financing

150.95

77.59

93.21

178.1

Dividends paid

0

0.8

2.66

2.66

Net in cash

1,548.55

1,341.89

1,142.21

1,307.26

