Responsive Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.8
26.87
25.89
29.94
Depreciation
-43.33
-57.47
-65.67
-98.76
Tax paid
-5.28
-2.15
-12.82
-10.55
Working capital
9.76
-147.94
-85.09
72.49
Other operating items
Operating
-27.04
-180.69
-137.68
-6.87
Capital expenditure
-0.67
6.43
9.34
15.07
Free cash flow
-27.71
-174.26
-128.34
8.2
Equity raised
1,264.94
1,197.12
1,155.48
1,117.59
Investing
160.38
240.65
19.2
0.7
Financing
150.95
77.59
93.21
178.1
Dividends paid
0
0.8
2.66
2.66
Net in cash
1,548.55
1,341.89
1,142.21
1,307.26
