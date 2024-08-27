|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|0.1
|10
|Final
|Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2024 has recommended final dividend of Re.0.10/- per equity share (i.e. 10%) of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Intimation of book closure and record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)
