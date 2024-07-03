Responsive Industries Ltd Summary

Responsive Industries Limited was originally incorporated in July, 1982 under the name Sinhal Holdings Limited. Later on, the Company changed the name from Sinhal Holdings Limited to Responsive Polymers Limited in January, 2006. The Company is a leading domestic manufacturer of Vinyl Flooring and Synthetic leather and is among the top 4 producers of Vinyl Flooring globally. Its main products include Vinyl Flooring, Synthetic Leather, Vinyl Sheet, Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). The Company has a wide distribution network and export its products worldwide over more than 70 countries. It is having a network of 11 sales offices, which drives market penetration and their products are available at over 300 retailers. The company has one subsidiary company, namely Axiom Cordages Ltd. It is a major producer and supplier of various articles made out of Plastics / Polymers, which includes products like Vinyl flooring, Rigid PVC, Leather Cloth & Soft Sheetings.In year 1992, Company acquired and undertook expansion of facilities to cater to increasing demand. It imported machinery to set up plant. In year 2000, it expanded focus on exports markets and undertook international certifications of products and processes.During period 2005-06, the Company acquired a manufacturing unit located at Tarapur manufacturing PVC Products for a lump sum consideration along with all assets and liabilities with effect from April 1, 2006. Also, they acquired the assets of a sick unit located at Tarapur with effect from April 1, 2006.In January 4, 2007, the Company further changed their name from Responsive Polymers Ltd to Responsive Industries Ltd. In January 1, 2008, the company acquired 400,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Axiom Impex International Ltd and made the said company as a subsidiary company.During the year 2008-09, Responsive Polymers International Ltd was amalgamated with the Company effective from July 1, 2006. In accordance with Scheme, the undertaking of Responsive Polymers International Ltd with all assets and debts, outstanding, credits, liabilities, dudes and obligations was transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from the Appointed Date.During year 2009-10, equity shares of the Company got listed on National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. with effect from October 29, 2010.During the year 2010-11, Company set up an Expansion Project for manufacture of PVC/ CCF Leather Cloth and Vinyls Floorings at factory located at Village Betegaon, in Boisar (E) and started commercial production.In financial year 2019, Company launched a new and innovative product IMPACT under Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) category.The Scheme of Amalgamation of Axiom Cordages Limited with the Company and their respective shareholders was implemented in 2023-24. The Honble NCLT, Mumbai vide Order dated October 04, 2023 sanctioned the said Scheme and the Company allotted 4114174 equity shares of Re.1/- each fully paid-up to the shareholders of Axiom Cordages Limited.