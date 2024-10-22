|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 04, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 Audited financial year for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on 05.02.2024 Board Meeting Outcome Appointment of Dr. Anita Shantaram as an Additional Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024) Intimation of appointment of secretarial auditors of the Company for FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
