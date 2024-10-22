iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Responsive Industries Ltd Board Meeting

250.61
(1.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:55 PM

Responsive Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. September 04, 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28.06.2024
Board Meeting28 May 202414 May 2024
RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 Audited financial year for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on 05.02.2024 Board Meeting Outcome Appointment of Dr. Anita Shantaram as an Additional Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024) Intimation of appointment of secretarial auditors of the Company for FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Responsive Ind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Responsive Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.