785.65
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:27 PM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open819.95
  • Day's High819.95
  • 52 Wk High1,099
  • Prev. Close799.9
  • Day's Low780
  • 52 Wk Low 335.05
  • Turnover (lac)249.32
  • P/E18.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value110.44
  • EPS42.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,185.38
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Arrow Greentech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

819.95

Prev. Close

799.9

Turnover(Lac.)

249.32

Day's High

819.95

Day's Low

780

52 Week's High

1,099

52 Week's Low

335.05

Book Value

110.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,185.38

P/E

18.94

EPS

42.23

Divi. Yield

0.25

Arrow Greentech Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Arrow Greentech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Arrow Greentech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 33.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arrow Greentech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.09

15.09

14.09

14.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.79

73.06

44.46

46.16

Net Worth

125.88

88.15

58.55

60.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.77

31.45

38.73

30.88

yoy growth (%)

-14.88

-18.8

25.44

36.25

Raw materials

-8.44

-12.15

-8.2

-3.12

As % of sales

31.53

38.65

21.17

10.13

Employee costs

-5.82

-6.61

-7.06

-4.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.6

2.59

18.13

16.74

Depreciation

-4.22

-3.23

-4.03

-1.25

Tax paid

0.91

-0.15

-2.98

-2.94

Working capital

1.34

6.66

3

1.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.88

-18.8

25.44

36.25

Op profit growth

-7.23

-70.01

-24.93

37.84

EBIT growth

-26.77

-83.17

8.27

5.44

Net profit growth

19.07

-86.01

9.8

22.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

148.51

108.77

33.67

52.4

22.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

148.51

108.77

33.67

52.4

22.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.6

2.35

1.68

2.61

1.8

Arrow Greentech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arrow Greentech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shilpan P Patel

Independent Director

Haresh Mehta

Joint Managing Director

Neil Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Bansal

Non Executive Director

Jigisha Patel

Independent Director

PRASHANT SUSHILCHANDRA MEHTA

Independent Director

Barkharani Harsh Nevatia.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arrow Greentech Ltd

Summary

Arrow Greentech Ltd (Formerly known Arrow Coated Products Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Oct.92 by the Patel Group, who are in the business of packaging and printing machines since 1960. Since 1992, when the Company started, innovation, the first water soluble film (Watersol) introduced by Arrow was in the mid 90s. The high degree of specialisation and quality-service has helped the Company become one of the most established companies in India and placed before it as a potential player on the world map of green packaging technology. The Company is designed to provide efficiency with the best safety measures, serving the most demanding consumers. Its expertise enables to provide solutions, applications and management systems in the health, hygiene, packaging, printing and security industries. This is reflected in most of intellectual properties filed globally in respective fields. The Company has manufacturing units in India and in the United Kingdom via its subsidiary Arrow Green Technologies (UK) Limited.The company came out with its maiden public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance its project for the manufacture of stamping foil with an installed capacity of 145 lac sq mtr pa, at Silvassa and Ankleshwar. In Nov.93, the company took over the assets of Rishil Exports group. It also acquired Patel Paper Products, another group firm, on lease. It acquired the above two firms situated at Ankleshwar, for manufacturing hot stamping foil. At Silvassa, it is i
Company FAQs

What is the Arrow Greentech Ltd share price today?

The Arrow Greentech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹785.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arrow Greentech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arrow Greentech Ltd is ₹1185.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arrow Greentech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arrow Greentech Ltd is 18.94 and 7.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arrow Greentech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arrow Greentech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arrow Greentech Ltd is ₹335.05 and ₹1099 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arrow Greentech Ltd?

Arrow Greentech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.17%, 3 Years at 85.38%, 1 Year at 90.48%, 6 Month at 36.98%, 3 Month at -0.95% and 1 Month at -7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arrow Greentech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arrow Greentech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.75 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 33.16 %

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

