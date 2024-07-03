Summary

Arrow Greentech Ltd (Formerly known Arrow Coated Products Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Oct.92 by the Patel Group, who are in the business of packaging and printing machines since 1960. Since 1992, when the Company started, innovation, the first water soluble film (Watersol) introduced by Arrow was in the mid 90s. The high degree of specialisation and quality-service has helped the Company become one of the most established companies in India and placed before it as a potential player on the world map of green packaging technology. The Company is designed to provide efficiency with the best safety measures, serving the most demanding consumers. Its expertise enables to provide solutions, applications and management systems in the health, hygiene, packaging, printing and security industries. This is reflected in most of intellectual properties filed globally in respective fields. The Company has manufacturing units in India and in the United Kingdom via its subsidiary Arrow Green Technologies (UK) Limited.The company came out with its maiden public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance its project for the manufacture of stamping foil with an installed capacity of 145 lac sq mtr pa, at Silvassa and Ankleshwar. In Nov.93, the company took over the assets of Rishil Exports group. It also acquired Patel Paper Products, another group firm, on lease. It acquired the above two firms situated at Ankleshwar, for manufacturing hot stamping foil. At Silvassa, it is i

