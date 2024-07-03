SectorPlastic products
Open₹819.95
Prev. Close₹799.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹249.32
Day's High₹819.95
Day's Low₹780
52 Week's High₹1,099
52 Week's Low₹335.05
Book Value₹110.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,185.38
P/E18.94
EPS42.23
Divi. Yield0.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.09
15.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.79
73.06
44.46
46.16
Net Worth
125.88
88.15
58.55
60.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.77
31.45
38.73
30.88
yoy growth (%)
-14.88
-18.8
25.44
36.25
Raw materials
-8.44
-12.15
-8.2
-3.12
As % of sales
31.53
38.65
21.17
10.13
Employee costs
-5.82
-6.61
-7.06
-4.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.6
2.59
18.13
16.74
Depreciation
-4.22
-3.23
-4.03
-1.25
Tax paid
0.91
-0.15
-2.98
-2.94
Working capital
1.34
6.66
3
1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.88
-18.8
25.44
36.25
Op profit growth
-7.23
-70.01
-24.93
37.84
EBIT growth
-26.77
-83.17
8.27
5.44
Net profit growth
19.07
-86.01
9.8
22.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
148.51
108.77
33.67
52.4
22.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
148.51
108.77
33.67
52.4
22.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.6
2.35
1.68
2.61
1.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shilpan P Patel
Independent Director
Haresh Mehta
Joint Managing Director
Neil Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Bansal
Non Executive Director
Jigisha Patel
Independent Director
PRASHANT SUSHILCHANDRA MEHTA
Independent Director
Barkharani Harsh Nevatia.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arrow Greentech Ltd
Summary
Arrow Greentech Ltd (Formerly known Arrow Coated Products Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Oct.92 by the Patel Group, who are in the business of packaging and printing machines since 1960. Since 1992, when the Company started, innovation, the first water soluble film (Watersol) introduced by Arrow was in the mid 90s. The high degree of specialisation and quality-service has helped the Company become one of the most established companies in India and placed before it as a potential player on the world map of green packaging technology. The Company is designed to provide efficiency with the best safety measures, serving the most demanding consumers. Its expertise enables to provide solutions, applications and management systems in the health, hygiene, packaging, printing and security industries. This is reflected in most of intellectual properties filed globally in respective fields. The Company has manufacturing units in India and in the United Kingdom via its subsidiary Arrow Green Technologies (UK) Limited.The company came out with its maiden public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance its project for the manufacture of stamping foil with an installed capacity of 145 lac sq mtr pa, at Silvassa and Ankleshwar. In Nov.93, the company took over the assets of Rishil Exports group. It also acquired Patel Paper Products, another group firm, on lease. It acquired the above two firms situated at Ankleshwar, for manufacturing hot stamping foil. At Silvassa, it is i
Read More
The Arrow Greentech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹785.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arrow Greentech Ltd is ₹1185.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arrow Greentech Ltd is 18.94 and 7.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arrow Greentech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arrow Greentech Ltd is ₹335.05 and ₹1099 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arrow Greentech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.17%, 3 Years at 85.38%, 1 Year at 90.48%, 6 Month at 36.98%, 3 Month at -0.95% and 1 Month at -7.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.