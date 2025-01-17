iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arrow Greentech Ltd Key Ratios

801.9
(-0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arrow Greentech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

135.37

-35.62

-34.26

3.51

Op profit growth

-210.23

-241.38

-85.24

-2.74

EBIT growth

-166.38

-395.36

-91.78

-3.66

Net profit growth

-164.32

-3,727.48

-99.19

11.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.91

-33.97

15.46

68.9

EBIT margin

12.11

-42.95

9.36

74.88

Net profit margin

12.23

-44.76

0.79

64.83

RoCE

7.26

-10.42

3.22

46

RoNW

1.99

-2.86

0.07

10.22

RoA

1.83

-2.71

0.06

9.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.84

-7.25

0.15

29.51

Dividend per share

0

0

2

5.6

Cash EPS

1.28

-9.6

-3.49

27.67

Book value per share

60.01

53.91

83.17

82.91

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.67

-4.62

2,007.73

13.23

P/CEPS

51.59

-3.48

-86.11

14.11

P/B

1.1

0.62

3.62

4.71

EV/EBIDTA

7.15

-5.61

45.92

10.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

854.74

19.27

Tax payout

22.05

-2.54

-94.7

-12.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.94

92.96

92.56

52.52

Inventory days

24.66

65.01

34.72

10.26

Creditor days

-34.62

-51.34

-48.81

-88.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.37

16.24

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.17

-0.17

-0.3

-0.44

Net debt / op. profit

-1.79

1.78

-5.51

-1.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.02

-55.17

-23.82

-5.96

Employee costs

-11.94

-32.5

-20.78

-8.62

Other costs

-21.11

-46.29

-39.92

-16.5

Arrow Greentech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arrow Greentech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.