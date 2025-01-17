Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
135.37
-35.62
-34.26
3.51
Op profit growth
-210.23
-241.38
-85.24
-2.74
EBIT growth
-166.38
-395.36
-91.78
-3.66
Net profit growth
-164.32
-3,727.48
-99.19
11.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.91
-33.97
15.46
68.9
EBIT margin
12.11
-42.95
9.36
74.88
Net profit margin
12.23
-44.76
0.79
64.83
RoCE
7.26
-10.42
3.22
46
RoNW
1.99
-2.86
0.07
10.22
RoA
1.83
-2.71
0.06
9.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.84
-7.25
0.15
29.51
Dividend per share
0
0
2
5.6
Cash EPS
1.28
-9.6
-3.49
27.67
Book value per share
60.01
53.91
83.17
82.91
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.67
-4.62
2,007.73
13.23
P/CEPS
51.59
-3.48
-86.11
14.11
P/B
1.1
0.62
3.62
4.71
EV/EBIDTA
7.15
-5.61
45.92
10.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
854.74
19.27
Tax payout
22.05
-2.54
-94.7
-12.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.94
92.96
92.56
52.52
Inventory days
24.66
65.01
34.72
10.26
Creditor days
-34.62
-51.34
-48.81
-88.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.37
16.24
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.17
-0.17
-0.3
-0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-1.79
1.78
-5.51
-1.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.02
-55.17
-23.82
-5.96
Employee costs
-11.94
-32.5
-20.78
-8.62
Other costs
-21.11
-46.29
-39.92
-16.5
