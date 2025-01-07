Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.77
31.45
38.73
30.88
yoy growth (%)
-14.88
-18.8
25.44
36.25
Raw materials
-8.44
-12.15
-8.2
-3.12
As % of sales
31.53
38.65
21.17
10.13
Employee costs
-5.82
-6.61
-7.06
-4.44
As % of sales
21.74
21.02
18.24
14.39
Other costs
-9.19
-9.1
-11.55
-7.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.34
28.96
29.83
24.07
Operating profit
3.31
3.57
11.91
15.87
OPM
12.37
11.35
30.75
51.39
Depreciation
-4.22
-3.23
-4.03
-1.25
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.45
0
0
Other income
3.14
2.71
10.24
2.12
Profit before tax
1.6
2.59
18.13
16.74
Taxes
0.91
-0.15
-2.98
-2.94
Tax rate
56.98
-6.1
-16.45
-17.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.52
2.44
15.14
13.79
Exceptional items
0
-0.32
0
0
Net profit
2.52
2.11
15.14
13.79
yoy growth (%)
19.07
-86.01
9.8
22.85
NPM
9.42
6.73
39.1
44.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.