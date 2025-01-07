iifl-logo-icon 1
Arrow Greentech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

794.05
(3.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.77

31.45

38.73

30.88

yoy growth (%)

-14.88

-18.8

25.44

36.25

Raw materials

-8.44

-12.15

-8.2

-3.12

As % of sales

31.53

38.65

21.17

10.13

Employee costs

-5.82

-6.61

-7.06

-4.44

As % of sales

21.74

21.02

18.24

14.39

Other costs

-9.19

-9.1

-11.55

-7.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.34

28.96

29.83

24.07

Operating profit

3.31

3.57

11.91

15.87

OPM

12.37

11.35

30.75

51.39

Depreciation

-4.22

-3.23

-4.03

-1.25

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.45

0

0

Other income

3.14

2.71

10.24

2.12

Profit before tax

1.6

2.59

18.13

16.74

Taxes

0.91

-0.15

-2.98

-2.94

Tax rate

56.98

-6.1

-16.45

-17.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.52

2.44

15.14

13.79

Exceptional items

0

-0.32

0

0

Net profit

2.52

2.11

15.14

13.79

yoy growth (%)

19.07

-86.01

9.8

22.85

NPM

9.42

6.73

39.1

44.67

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

