Arrow Greentech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.6
2.59
18.13
16.74
Depreciation
-4.22
-3.23
-4.03
-1.25
Tax paid
0.91
-0.15
-2.98
-2.94
Working capital
1.34
6.66
3
1.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.35
5.86
14.11
13.84
Capital expenditure
1.3
7.7
3.17
6.53
Free cash flow
0.94
13.56
17.28
20.37
Equity raised
87.22
82.12
55.26
38.26
Investing
-4.21
-15
6.83
2.87
Financing
-0.27
5.24
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
2.34
6.57
Net in cash
83.68
85.92
81.72
68.08
