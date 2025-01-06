iifl-logo-icon 1
Arrow Greentech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

767.4
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Arrow Greentech FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.6

2.59

18.13

16.74

Depreciation

-4.22

-3.23

-4.03

-1.25

Tax paid

0.91

-0.15

-2.98

-2.94

Working capital

1.34

6.66

3

1.3

Other operating items

Operating

-0.35

5.86

14.11

13.84

Capital expenditure

1.3

7.7

3.17

6.53

Free cash flow

0.94

13.56

17.28

20.37

Equity raised

87.22

82.12

55.26

38.26

Investing

-4.21

-15

6.83

2.87

Financing

-0.27

5.24

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

2.34

6.57

Net in cash

83.68

85.92

81.72

68.08

