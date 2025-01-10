Arrow Greentech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.09
15.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.79
73.06
44.46
46.16
Net Worth
125.88
88.15
58.55
60.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0.42
2.52
3.69
4.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
126.33
90.7
62.24
64.38
Fixed Assets
18.17
13.02
15.05
14.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.02
0.87
1.62
6.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.98
1.49
3.12
1.15
Networking Capital
54.5
52.22
31.29
32.86
Inventories
21.63
14.35
5.96
3.14
Inventory Days
42.81
Sundry Debtors
24.35
20.71
2.73
6.69
Debtor Days
91.21
Other Current Assets
18.09
32.56
29.46
29.87
Sundry Creditors
-5.47
-9.89
-4.74
-3.88
Creditor Days
52.9
Other Current Liabilities
-4.1
-5.51
-2.12
-2.96
Cash
14.66
23.1
11.16
9.05
Total Assets
126.33
90.7
62.24
64.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.