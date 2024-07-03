Arrow Greentech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
97.89
60.63
29.19
25.22
17.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.89
60.63
29.19
25.22
17.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.92
1.1
1.08
1.44
1.31
Total Income
99.81
61.73
30.26
26.65
18.34
Total Expenditure
67.21
55.72
31.6
21.47
23.08
PBIDT
32.6
6.01
-1.33
5.18
-4.74
Interest
0.28
0.77
0.5
0.58
0.35
PBDT
32.32
5.24
-1.83
4.6
-5.09
Depreciation
5.79
4.88
3.35
3.29
2.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.16
1.49
0.69
0.16
0.32
Deferred Tax
-1.9
-0.58
-0.93
-0.57
-0.5
Reported Profit After Tax
19.27
-0.55
-4.94
1.72
-7.49
Minority Interest After NP
-0.08
-0.06
0.1
0.05
-0.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.35
-0.49
-5.04
1.67
-7.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.35
-0.49
-5.04
1.67
-6.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.82
-0.34
-3.57
1.19
-6.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.09
15.09
14.09
14.09
11.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.3
9.91
-4.55
20.53
-27.83
PBDTM(%)
33.01
8.64
-6.26
18.23
-29.88
PATM(%)
19.68
-0.9
-16.92
6.81
-43.98
