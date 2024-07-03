iifl-logo-icon 1
Arrow Greentech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

810.45
(0.88%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

97.89

60.63

29.19

25.22

17.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.89

60.63

29.19

25.22

17.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.92

1.1

1.08

1.44

1.31

Total Income

99.81

61.73

30.26

26.65

18.34

Total Expenditure

67.21

55.72

31.6

21.47

23.08

PBIDT

32.6

6.01

-1.33

5.18

-4.74

Interest

0.28

0.77

0.5

0.58

0.35

PBDT

32.32

5.24

-1.83

4.6

-5.09

Depreciation

5.79

4.88

3.35

3.29

2.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.16

1.49

0.69

0.16

0.32

Deferred Tax

-1.9

-0.58

-0.93

-0.57

-0.5

Reported Profit After Tax

19.27

-0.55

-4.94

1.72

-7.49

Minority Interest After NP

-0.08

-0.06

0.1

0.05

-0.18

Net Profit after Minority Interest

19.35

-0.49

-5.04

1.67

-7.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.32

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

19.35

-0.49

-5.04

1.67

-6.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.82

-0.34

-3.57

1.19

-6.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.09

15.09

14.09

14.09

11.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.3

9.91

-4.55

20.53

-27.83

PBDTM(%)

33.01

8.64

-6.26

18.23

-29.88

PATM(%)

19.68

-0.9

-16.92

6.81

-43.98

