To,

The Members,

The Directors of Arrow Greentech Limited present the 32nd Annual Report on the operations of the Company, together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Financial Result

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Total income 13,785 10,962 Profit (Loss) before finance cost, Depreciation and Amortization expenses, exceptional 5,743 3,192 Less : Finance Cost 34 104 Less : Depreciation and Amortization expenses 474 428 Less: Exceptional items - - Profit Before Tax 5,235 2,660 Less : Provision for Taxation - Current Tax 1,383 655 - Deferred Tax items & Tax (46) 170 - Earlier Year Tax Adjustment (32) (53) Profit for the year 3,930 1,888 Other Comprehensive Income (8) (8) Profit for the year after other comprehensive income 3,922 1,880 Add : Balance brought forward 5,340 3,460 Less: Ind AS Adjustment - - Less : Dividend Paid (151) - (related to previous year) Balance carried to Balance Sheet 9,111 5,340

Indian Accounting Standard

Financial Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Companies ("Indian Accounting Standards") Rules, 2015 (IND AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other recognised accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable.

Operations:

The total income from operations including other income for the financial year under review amounted to Rs.13,785 Lacs as compared to Rs. 10,962 Lacs in the previous year. The Company has earned net profit of Rs.3,922 Lacs (including other comprehensive income) as compared to Rs. 1,880 Lacs in the previous year. After payment of dividend of Rs.151 Lacs and adjustment of brought forward balance of Rs. 5,340 Lacs from previous year, Rs. 9,111 Lacs has been carried to the Balance Sheet.

Transfer to Reserves

The Board of Directors has not recommended transfer of any amount of profit to reserves during the year under review. Hence, the entire amount of profit for the year under review has been carried to the Profit and Loss account.

Business outlook and future prospects:

Business outlook and future prospects of the Company is discussed in detail in Management Discussion and Analysis Report attached herewith.

Dividend

Your Directors have recommended a Dividend of 20% on 1,50,87,938 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- i.e. Rs.2/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend would be payable to all those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Book Closure Date.

Public Deposits

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo:

(a) Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption

(i) The Company has paid special attention to the conservation of energy as a matter of principal and policy. This has been reflected in the selection of equipment at the project stage. The cost of power has kept to the minimum by optimum operation. Regular preventive maintenance has helped to operate unit efficiently.

(ii) Additional investment and proposals, if any, are being implemented for reduction of Conservation of Energy.

(iii) Impact of the measures at (i) and (ii) above for reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods is not ascertainable.

(b) Foreign Exchange earning and outgo

Foreign Exchange earnings - Rs.1494 Lakhs (previous year Rs. 1140 Lakhs)

Foreign Exchange outgo - Rs.2531 Lakhs (previous year Rs. 1610 Lakhs)

Auditors And Auditors Report Statutory Auditors

Members of the Company at the AGM held on September 29, 2021, approved the re-appointment of M/s. Haribhakti & Co. LLP, as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold office for their second term of 5 (five) years from the conclusion 29th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025-26. The report of the Statutory Auditor forms part of the Annual Report.

The notes on financials statement referred to in the Auditors report are self explanatory and do not call for further comments. The auditors report do not contain any qualification, adverse remarks.

Secretarial Auditor:

The Board has appointed M/s Rajendra & Co., Practising Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 20232024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31,2024 is annexed herewith marked as ANNEXuRe I to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Internal Auditor:

The Company has appointed M/s. J.A. Rajani & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as its Internal Auditor. The internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the effectiveness and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliances with operating systems, accounting procedure and policies at all locations of the Company and reports the same on quarterly basis to the Audit Committee.

Cost Auditors:

Mr. Dilip M Bathija, Cost Accountants, have conducted audit of Cost Accounting Records in respect of the Financial Year 2023-24 and report thereon shall be finalized and filed as statutorily provided. The Board on recommendation of the Audit Committee has reappointed Mr. Dilip M Bathija, Cost Accountants for the FY 2024-25 at a remuneration of Rs.80,000 (Rupees Eighty thousand only) plus applicable taxes and out of pocket expenses has been fixed for the Cost Auditors subject to the ratification of such fees by the shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting. The Company has maintained cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments:

The company has not given any guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act,2013.

The details of the Loans given & investments made by company is given in the notes to the financial statements.

Subsidiaries

As on March 31,2024 there were 4 subsidiaries and 2 step down subsidiary of the Company:

Direct Indian subsidiary:

Arrow Secure Technology Private Limited (WOS of the Company)

Avery Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (WOS of the Company)

LQ Arrow Security Products (India) Private Limited Direct Foreign subsidiary:

Arrow Green Technologies (UK) Limited (WOS of the Company)

Step down subsidiary:

Advance IP Technologies Limited (Subsidiary of Arrow Green Technologies (UK) Limited)

Advance Secure Products B.V. (Subsidiary of Arrow Green Technologies (UK) Limited)

Pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of each of the subsidiary in the prescribed form AOC-1 as ANNEXURE II to this Report, the financial statements of the subsidiaries are kept for inspection by the shareholders at the Registered Office of the Company. The said financial statements of the subsidiaries are also available on the website of the Company www.arrowgreentech.com under the Investors Section.

A report on the performance and financial position of the each of the subsidiaries in the AOC-1 is annexed to the report and hence not repeated here for the sake of brevity, under Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Company has also formulated a Policy for determining material subsidiaries, which is uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.arrowgreentech.com and can be accessed at http://www.arrowgreentech.com/images/policies/Policy_on_Material_ Subsidiaries.pdf

Consolidated Financial Statements

Your Directors have pleasure in attaching the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations and prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in this regard.

In accordance with the Section 129(3) of the Act and Accounting Standard (Ind AS 110) on Consolidated Financial Statements, the audited Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in this Annual Report.

Corporate Governance

Your Company is in compliance with the Corporate Governance guidelines, as laid out in the SEBI Listing Regulations.

As per Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a separate section on corporate governance practices, followed by the Company, together with a certificate from M/s. Haribhakti & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

The annual report of the Company contains a certificate by the Chairman and Managing Director in terms of SEBI Listing Regulations on the compliance declarations received from the Directors and the Senior Management personnel and a Certificate by M/s. Haribhakti & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, who have examined the requirements of Corporate Governance with reference to SEBI Listing Regulations and have certified the compliance, as required under SEBI Listing Regulations.

Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined in the Internal Audit Manual. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Chairman & Managing Director.

The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and the auditor has not identified any material weakness relating to financial reporting

Extract of Annual Return:

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as " ANNEXURE III".

SHARE CAPITAL

The Paid up Share Capital as on March 31,2024 was Rs.15.09 crore. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Dinesh Modi (DIN: 00004556), and Mr. Harish Mishra (DIN: 05301127) had completed their second and final term as an Independent Director and consequently ceased to be a Director & Members in the Committees of the Company w.e.f. the close of business hours on March 31,2024. The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Dinesh Modi and Mr. Harish Mishra for their extensive contribution and stewardship.

The Board, upon the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its Meeting held on 13th Febuary 2024, appointed Mr. Prashant Mehta (DIN:02225808) and Mrs. Barkharani Nevatia (DIN: 08531880) as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th February 2024. Necessary resolution for seeking approval of members for their appointment in the said office is approved by shareholders through Postal Ballot on 29th March 2024.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Article of Association of the Company, Mr. Neil Patel , Jt. Managing Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends his appointment.

All the Directors of the Company have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Details of the Director seeking appointment at the Annual General Meeting, as required in terms of Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations is provided in the Annexure to the Explanatory Statement to the Notice.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are Mr. Shilpan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Neil Patel, Jt. Managing Director, Mr. Hitesh Punglia, Chief Financial Officer and Mrs. Poonam Bansal was the Company Secretary of the Company. The Remuneration and other details of Key Managerial Personnel for the financial year ended March 31,2024 are mentioned in the Extract of the Annual Return which is attached to the Boards Report.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

Meetings

During the year five Board Meetings and four Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, a separate Meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was also held on 13th February, 2024, where at the prescribed items enumerated under Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, were discussed.

Audit Committee

An Audit Committee is in existence in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. Kindly refer to the section on Corporate Governance, under the head, ‘Audit Committee for matters relating to constitution, meetings and functions of the Committee.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy:

In compliance with provisions of section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, your Company has adopted whistle blower policy for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns to the management of the Company. The whistle blower policy of the Company is posted on the website of the Company and may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www.arrowgreentech.com/images/policies/Whistle%20Blower%20Policy.pdf

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

A Nomination and Remuneration Committee is in existence in accordance with the provisions of subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. Kindly refer to the section on Corporate Governance, under the head, ‘Nomination and Remuneration Committee for matters relating to constitution, meetings, functions of the Committee.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and the Remuneration Policy of the Company may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www.arrowgreentech.com/images/policies/nomination-remuneration-policy.pdf

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company during the year are set out in Annexure IVof this report as per the format prescribed in Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

The CSR Policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www.arrowgreentech.com/images/ policies/ CSR_ Policy .pdf

Related Party Transactions:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

Particulars of Employees and related disclosures

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Report and Financial Statement are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

Risk management policy

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134 (3) (n) of the Act, the Company has in place a structured risk management policy. The Risk management process is designed to safeguard the organisation from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risks in order to minimize its impact on the business.

Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are responsible and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and of the profit/loss of the Company for the period under review;

iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care of the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) the annual accounts/financial statement have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis.

v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

Industrial Relations:

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

General

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate on the date of this report.

2. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

3. Your Directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Acknowledgements:

Your Directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Financial Institution, Banks, Government Authorities, Vendors and Shareholders and all organizations connected with its business during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place a record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of Executives, Staff and Workers of the Company.