The Board has recommended a Dividend of 20% on 1,50,87,938 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)