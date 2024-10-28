Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Arrow Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 28 Jul 2024

Arrow Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To decide the date of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company and payment of dividend if any. 3. To decide date venue and time of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Any other Business matter with the permission of the Chair. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

Arrow Greentech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To consider and recommend Dividend on equity shares for the year ended 31st March 2024 if any. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. on May 25, 2024 at 3:00 PM and concluded at 5:55 PM, has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) with Auditors Report for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. Copy of the same is enclosed herewith. We would like to inform that M/s. Haribhakti & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board has recommended a Dividend of 20% on 1,50,87,938 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Audited Financial Result for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024