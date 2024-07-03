iifl-logo-icon 1
Essen Speciality Films Ltd Share Price

700
(-3.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:43:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open711
  • Day's High720
  • 52 Wk High744.85
  • Prev. Close728.3
  • Day's Low691.9
  • 52 Wk Low 112.5
  • Turnover (lac)350.28
  • P/E125.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.77
  • EPS5.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,738.73
  • Div. Yield0.1
No Records Found

Essen Speciality Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

711

Prev. Close

728.3

Turnover(Lac.)

350.28

Day's High

720

Day's Low

691.9

52 Week's High

744.85

52 Week's Low

112.5

Book Value

60.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,738.73

P/E

125.79

EPS

5.79

Divi. Yield

0.1

Essen Speciality Films Ltd Corporate Action

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Essen Speciality Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Essen Speciality Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:08 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 29.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Essen Speciality Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.7

16

16

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

122.39

69.35

56.25

67.89

Net Worth

143.09

85.35

72.25

68.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Essen Speciality Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Essen Speciality Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Pallav Kishorbhai Doshi

Executive Director

Kruti Rajeshbhai Doshi

Executive Director

Karishma Rajesh Doshi

Independent Director

Shital Bharatkumar Badshah

Independent Director

Kirti R Vachhani

Independent Director

Pratik Rajendrabhai Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Romit Ajaykumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Essen Speciality Films Ltd

Summary

Essen Speciality Films Limited was incorporated on August 14, 2002 as Essen Speciality Films Private Limited issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Essen Speciality Films Limited on January 3, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently, it is a manufacturer and exporter of specialized plastic products in the home improvement and home furnishing industry, to renowned multinational modern trade retailers, such as IKEA, Walmart, Kmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rusta, Runsven, Kohls, Kroger etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacture and Sale of Plastic Sheets, Plastic Artificial Plants or Ports, etc. It operate a fully-integrated, sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing unit, which has been certified to be compliant with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.The Company formed a part of the Rajoo Group, headed by Promoter Group Company, Rajoo Engineers Limited (REL). The Company commenced its business operations of desk-mats in March, 2003 by manufacturing desk-mats. Thereafter, in 2007, it expanded its product portfolio by manufacturing polystyrene foam disposables and commenced commercial production in September 2008. It expanded operations by manufacturing dining table mats, coasters, yoga mats and inner shoe soles through compression molding process in 2014; and started comm
Company FAQs

What is the Essen Speciality Films Ltd share price today?

The Essen Speciality Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹700 today.

What is the Market Cap of Essen Speciality Films Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Essen Speciality Films Ltd is ₹1738.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Essen Speciality Films Ltd is 125.79 and 11.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Essen Speciality Films Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Essen Speciality Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Essen Speciality Films Ltd is ₹112.5 and ₹744.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Essen Speciality Films Ltd?

Essen Speciality Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 319.48%, 6 Month at 407.53%, 3 Month at 88.05% and 1 Month at 21.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Essen Speciality Films Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Essen Speciality Films Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.19 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 29.47 %

