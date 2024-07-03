Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹711
Prev. Close₹728.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹350.28
Day's High₹720
Day's Low₹691.9
52 Week's High₹744.85
52 Week's Low₹112.5
Book Value₹60.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,738.73
P/E125.79
EPS5.79
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.7
16
16
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.39
69.35
56.25
67.89
Net Worth
143.09
85.35
72.25
68.89
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Pallav Kishorbhai Doshi
Executive Director
Kruti Rajeshbhai Doshi
Executive Director
Karishma Rajesh Doshi
Independent Director
Shital Bharatkumar Badshah
Independent Director
Kirti R Vachhani
Independent Director
Pratik Rajendrabhai Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Romit Ajaykumar Shah
Reports by Essen Speciality Films Ltd
Summary
Essen Speciality Films Limited was incorporated on August 14, 2002 as Essen Speciality Films Private Limited issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Essen Speciality Films Limited on January 3, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently, it is a manufacturer and exporter of specialized plastic products in the home improvement and home furnishing industry, to renowned multinational modern trade retailers, such as IKEA, Walmart, Kmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rusta, Runsven, Kohls, Kroger etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacture and Sale of Plastic Sheets, Plastic Artificial Plants or Ports, etc. It operate a fully-integrated, sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing unit, which has been certified to be compliant with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.The Company formed a part of the Rajoo Group, headed by Promoter Group Company, Rajoo Engineers Limited (REL). The Company commenced its business operations of desk-mats in March, 2003 by manufacturing desk-mats. Thereafter, in 2007, it expanded its product portfolio by manufacturing polystyrene foam disposables and commenced commercial production in September 2008. It expanded operations by manufacturing dining table mats, coasters, yoga mats and inner shoe soles through compression molding process in 2014; and started comm
Read More
The Essen Speciality Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹700 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Essen Speciality Films Ltd is ₹1738.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Essen Speciality Films Ltd is 125.79 and 11.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Essen Speciality Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Essen Speciality Films Ltd is ₹112.5 and ₹744.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Essen Speciality Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 319.48%, 6 Month at 407.53%, 3 Month at 88.05% and 1 Month at 21.18%.
