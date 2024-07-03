Summary

Essen Speciality Films Limited was incorporated on August 14, 2002 as Essen Speciality Films Private Limited issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Essen Speciality Films Limited on January 3, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently, it is a manufacturer and exporter of specialized plastic products in the home improvement and home furnishing industry, to renowned multinational modern trade retailers, such as IKEA, Walmart, Kmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rusta, Runsven, Kohls, Kroger etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacture and Sale of Plastic Sheets, Plastic Artificial Plants or Ports, etc. It operate a fully-integrated, sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing unit, which has been certified to be compliant with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.The Company formed a part of the Rajoo Group, headed by Promoter Group Company, Rajoo Engineers Limited (REL). The Company commenced its business operations of desk-mats in March, 2003 by manufacturing desk-mats. Thereafter, in 2007, it expanded its product portfolio by manufacturing polystyrene foam disposables and commenced commercial production in September 2008. It expanded operations by manufacturing dining table mats, coasters, yoga mats and inner shoe soles through compression molding process in 2014; and started comm

