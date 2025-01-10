Essen Speciality Films Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.7
16
16
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.39
69.35
56.25
67.89
Net Worth
143.09
85.35
72.25
68.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0
6.57
25.83
15.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.74
2.2
4.76
1.86
Total Liabilities
144.83
94.12
102.84
86.16
Fixed Assets
41.83
43.88
44.61
40.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.53
0.03
0.03
0.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
64.42
44.87
54.15
34.32
Inventories
39.77
30.13
32.12
16.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.26
16.9
14.4
13.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.29
13.43
23.39
25.85
Sundry Creditors
-4.51
-11.67
-12.99
-12.68
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.39
-3.92
-2.77
-8.84
Cash
38
5.35
4.06
10.57
Total Assets
144.84
94.14
102.85
86.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.