Essen Speciality Films Ltd Summary

Essen Speciality Films Limited was incorporated on August 14, 2002 as Essen Speciality Films Private Limited issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Essen Speciality Films Limited on January 3, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently, it is a manufacturer and exporter of specialized plastic products in the home improvement and home furnishing industry, to renowned multinational modern trade retailers, such as IKEA, Walmart, Kmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rusta, Runsven, Kohls, Kroger etc. The Company is engaged in Manufacture and Sale of Plastic Sheets, Plastic Artificial Plants or Ports, etc. It operate a fully-integrated, sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing unit, which has been certified to be compliant with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.The Company formed a part of the Rajoo Group, headed by Promoter Group Company, Rajoo Engineers Limited (REL). The Company commenced its business operations of desk-mats in March, 2003 by manufacturing desk-mats. Thereafter, in 2007, it expanded its product portfolio by manufacturing polystyrene foam disposables and commenced commercial production in September 2008. It expanded operations by manufacturing dining table mats, coasters, yoga mats and inner shoe soles through compression molding process in 2014; and started commercial production of artificial plants through injection molding process in 2018. In June 2023, Company made an IPO of 61,99,200 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 66.33 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 46,99,200 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 50.28 Crore and 15,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 16.05 Crore through Offer for Sale.In 2024, Company developed new artificial plants & flowers.