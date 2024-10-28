Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, November 29, 2024

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 20 Oct 2024

To consider, and recommend to shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, October 28, 2024 commenced at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:20 pm at the Registered Office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

To consider dividend Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.75 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024