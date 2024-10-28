iifl-logo-icon 1
Essen Speciality Films Ltd Board Meeting

552.9
(-4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Essen Speciality CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, November 29, 2024
Board Meeting28 Oct 202420 Oct 2024
To consider, and recommend to shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, October 28, 2024 commenced at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:20 pm at the Registered Office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
To consider dividend Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.75 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

