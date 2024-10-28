|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, November 29, 2024
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|20 Oct 2024
|To consider, and recommend to shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, October 28, 2024 commenced at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:20 pm at the Registered Office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|To consider dividend Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.75 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Essen Speciality Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.