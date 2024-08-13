Summary

Solve Plastic Products Limited was originally incorporated as Solve Plastic Products Private Limited on October 04, 1994 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited and the name was changed to Solve Plastic Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 05, 2024 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Solve Plastic Products Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 and Bureau of Indian Standards IS 4985:2021, 3419:1988, 9537:Part 3:1983 certified company engaged in manufacturing of comprehensive range of uPVC (Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride) Pipes and Rigid PVC Electrical Conduits. It has 3 well-equipped manufacturing facility at Kerala and 1 (one) well-equipped manufacturing facility at Tamil Nadu. It has latest technology and equipment that helps in production of high-quality uPVC pipes and Electrical Conduits. Their manufacturing facilities is fully automated, which has a well-trained team of engineers, technicians and operators that helps in production and quality control of the products.In 1994, the Company started Punalur Unit; started Edamon Unit in 2008 and further started Shencotta Unit in 2010. The Company markets its products under the brand name of BALCOPIPES, through its network of Authorized Dealers/Distributors.BALCO water pipes are made of unplasticized poly vinyl chloride (uPVC) making it ideal for cold water plumbing application. These pipes help in smooth water management w

Read More