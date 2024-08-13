iifl-logo-icon 1
Solve Plastic Products Ltd Share Price

47.65
(4.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:38 PM

  • Open45.45
  • Day's High47.65
  • 52 Wk High112.45
  • Prev. Close45.4
  • Day's Low45.45
  • 52 Wk Low 44.5
  • Turnover (lac)3.43
  • P/E14.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.17
  • EPS3.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Solve Plastic Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

45.45

Prev. Close

45.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3.43

Day's High

47.65

Day's Low

45.45

52 Week's High

112.45

52 Week's Low

44.5

Book Value

37.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.81

P/E

14.06

EPS

3.23

Divi. Yield

0

Solve Plastic Products Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Solve Plastic Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solve Plastic Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.32%

Non-Promoter- 36.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solve Plastic Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.07

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.32

-1.11

-2.31

-1.9

Net Worth

4.39

1.93

0.73

1.14

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Solve Plastic Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solve Plastic Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sudheer Kumar Balakrishnan Nair

Whole-time Director

Susil Balakrishnan Nair

Executive Director

Aravind Sudheer Kumar

Executive Director

Shankar Sudheer Kumar

Executive Director

Govind Vinodkumar

Non Executive Director

Balakrishnan Nair

Non Executive Director

Keshav Mohan

Non Executive Director

Deepthi Santhakumary

Independent Director

Narayana Kurup Asokan

Independent Director

Suresh K Pillai

Independent Director

Dineshchandran Ramachandran Nair Sarojiniamma

Independent Director

Biju Divakaran Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Ajnthakumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solve Plastic Products Ltd

Summary

Solve Plastic Products Limited was originally incorporated as Solve Plastic Products Private Limited on October 04, 1994 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited and the name was changed to Solve Plastic Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 05, 2024 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Solve Plastic Products Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 and Bureau of Indian Standards IS 4985:2021, 3419:1988, 9537:Part 3:1983 certified company engaged in manufacturing of comprehensive range of uPVC (Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride) Pipes and Rigid PVC Electrical Conduits. It has 3 well-equipped manufacturing facility at Kerala and 1 (one) well-equipped manufacturing facility at Tamil Nadu. It has latest technology and equipment that helps in production of high-quality uPVC pipes and Electrical Conduits. Their manufacturing facilities is fully automated, which has a well-trained team of engineers, technicians and operators that helps in production and quality control of the products.In 1994, the Company started Punalur Unit; started Edamon Unit in 2008 and further started Shencotta Unit in 2010. The Company markets its products under the brand name of BALCOPIPES, through its network of Authorized Dealers/Distributors.BALCO water pipes are made of unplasticized poly vinyl chloride (uPVC) making it ideal for cold water plumbing application. These pipes help in smooth water management w
Company FAQs

What is the Solve Plastic Products Ltd share price today?

The Solve Plastic Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solve Plastic Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solve Plastic Products Ltd is ₹20.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solve Plastic Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Solve Plastic Products Ltd is 14.06 and 1.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solve Plastic Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solve Plastic Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solve Plastic Products Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹112.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solve Plastic Products Ltd?

Solve Plastic Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -55.51%, 3 Month at -12.73% and 1 Month at 3.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solve Plastic Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Solve Plastic Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.67 %

