SectorPlastic products
Open₹45.45
Prev. Close₹45.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.43
Day's High₹47.65
Day's Low₹45.45
52 Week's High₹112.45
52 Week's Low₹44.5
Book Value₹37.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.81
P/E14.06
EPS3.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.07
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.32
-1.11
-2.31
-1.9
Net Worth
4.39
1.93
0.73
1.14
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sudheer Kumar Balakrishnan Nair
Whole-time Director
Susil Balakrishnan Nair
Executive Director
Aravind Sudheer Kumar
Executive Director
Shankar Sudheer Kumar
Executive Director
Govind Vinodkumar
Non Executive Director
Balakrishnan Nair
Non Executive Director
Keshav Mohan
Non Executive Director
Deepthi Santhakumary
Independent Director
Narayana Kurup Asokan
Independent Director
Suresh K Pillai
Independent Director
Dineshchandran Ramachandran Nair Sarojiniamma
Independent Director
Biju Divakaran Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Ajnthakumari
Reports by Solve Plastic Products Ltd
Summary
Solve Plastic Products Limited was originally incorporated as Solve Plastic Products Private Limited on October 04, 1994 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited and the name was changed to Solve Plastic Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 05, 2024 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Solve Plastic Products Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 and Bureau of Indian Standards IS 4985:2021, 3419:1988, 9537:Part 3:1983 certified company engaged in manufacturing of comprehensive range of uPVC (Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride) Pipes and Rigid PVC Electrical Conduits. It has 3 well-equipped manufacturing facility at Kerala and 1 (one) well-equipped manufacturing facility at Tamil Nadu. It has latest technology and equipment that helps in production of high-quality uPVC pipes and Electrical Conduits. Their manufacturing facilities is fully automated, which has a well-trained team of engineers, technicians and operators that helps in production and quality control of the products.In 1994, the Company started Punalur Unit; started Edamon Unit in 2008 and further started Shencotta Unit in 2010. The Company markets its products under the brand name of BALCOPIPES, through its network of Authorized Dealers/Distributors.BALCO water pipes are made of unplasticized poly vinyl chloride (uPVC) making it ideal for cold water plumbing application. These pipes help in smooth water management w
The Solve Plastic Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solve Plastic Products Ltd is ₹20.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Solve Plastic Products Ltd is 14.06 and 1.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solve Plastic Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solve Plastic Products Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹112.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Solve Plastic Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -55.51%, 3 Month at -12.73% and 1 Month at 3.14%.
