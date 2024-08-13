Solve Plastic Products Ltd Summary

Solve Plastic Products Limited was originally incorporated as Solve Plastic Products Private Limited on October 04, 1994 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited and the name was changed to Solve Plastic Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 05, 2024 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Solve Plastic Products Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 and Bureau of Indian Standards IS 4985:2021, 3419:1988, 9537:Part 3:1983 certified company engaged in manufacturing of comprehensive range of uPVC (Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride) Pipes and Rigid PVC Electrical Conduits. It has 3 well-equipped manufacturing facility at Kerala and 1 (one) well-equipped manufacturing facility at Tamil Nadu. It has latest technology and equipment that helps in production of high-quality uPVC pipes and Electrical Conduits. Their manufacturing facilities is fully automated, which has a well-trained team of engineers, technicians and operators that helps in production and quality control of the products.In 1994, the Company started Punalur Unit; started Edamon Unit in 2008 and further started Shencotta Unit in 2010. The Company markets its products under the brand name of BALCOPIPES, through its network of Authorized Dealers/Distributors.BALCO water pipes are made of unplasticized poly vinyl chloride (uPVC) making it ideal for cold water plumbing application. These pipes help in smooth water management with algae and UV resistant properties which also has high thermal stability and is corrosion resistant. BALCO rigid electric conduits are manufactured in virgin PVC which makes it strong to withstand any amount of pressure and heat. The properties in BALCO rigid PVC electric conduits are so unique that it is non-flammable in nature, also the flexibility of electrical conduit is an added advantage by helping in reducing the additional expenses of using fittings.Apart from this, the Company provide an array of PVC garden hoses that are produced utilizing premium raw materials. These are used to provide water in patio, nurseries and yards in residential buildings and other similar environments. The Balco Water Tank is the perfect solution for storing large quantities of clean water. Constructed with UV stabilized, food grade high density polyethylene which is unbreakable, the Companys resistant to aging and cracking, making it an optimal choice for long-term storage. The Company is planning the Public Offer of 13,02,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating Rs 11.84 Crores through Fresh Issue.