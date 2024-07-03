iifl-logo-icon 1
Time Technoplast Ltd Share Price

464.5
(-5.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open491.55
  • Day's High491.6
  • 52 Wk High513.55
  • Prev. Close489.95
  • Day's Low464.4
  • 52 Wk Low 161.75
  • Turnover (lac)3,340.38
  • P/E59.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value81.72
  • EPS8.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,540.86
  • Div. Yield0.04
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Time Technoplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Time Technoplast Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Time Technoplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Time Technoplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.56%

Non-Promoter- 19.56%

Institutions: 19.56%

Non-Institutions: 28.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Time Technoplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.69

22.61

22.61

22.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,745.5

1,612.3

1,524.88

1,442.66

Net Worth

1,768.19

1,634.91

1,547.49

1,465.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,725.46

2,140.91

1,807.68

1,596.14

yoy growth (%)

-19.4

18.43

13.25

16.75

Raw materials

-1,259.23

-1,563.08

-1,288.93

-1,143.09

As % of sales

72.97

73.01

71.3

71.61

Employee costs

-86.09

-89.69

-71.71

-63.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

69.46

135.45

153.58

126.94

Depreciation

-93.02

-94.71

-85.19

-66.37

Tax paid

-18.21

-37.72

-40.29

-32.04

Working capital

67.04

174.95

34.4

148.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.4

18.43

13.25

16.75

Op profit growth

-25.72

0.23

17.41

17.17

EBIT growth

-36.78

-4.3

13.61

15.7

Net profit growth

-47.56

-13.73

19.38

-4.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,992.5

4,289.44

3,649.84

3,004.92

3,578.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,992.5

4,289.44

3,649.84

3,004.92

3,578.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.15

3.75

2.96

3.82

2.27

Time Technoplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Time Technoplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Bharat Vageria

Whole-time Director

Naveen Mahendrakumar Jain

Whole-time Director

Raghupathy Thyagarajan

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjaya Kulkarni

Independent Director

M K Wadhwa

Independent Director

Praveen Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Triveni Makhijani

Senior Vice President & CS

Manoj Kumar Mewara

Non Executive Director

VISHAL ANIL JAIN

Whole Time Director

Sanjeev Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Time Technoplast Ltd

Summary

Time Technoplast Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of polymer & Composite products. The company has operations in local as well as in foreign countries. The company offers a range of technology based polymer products catering to the growing sectors of the Indian economy with Industrial and Consumer Packaging Solutions, Lifestyle Products, Auto Components, Healthcare Products and Construction / Infrastructure related products. Their product portfolio consists of packaging products including Drums / Containers, Pails, PET sheets, Entrance Matting, Turfs, Garden Furniture, Automotive Components, Auto Disabling Medical Disposables and Warning Nets. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, Mahad in Maharashtra, Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Daman & Diu and Silvassa. They are also having their manufacturing facilities in Sharjah. Time Technoplast Ltd was incorporated on December 20 1989 in the name Time Packaging Pvt Ltd and in the year 1992; the name was changed to Time Packaging Ltd. In the same year, the company started their operations as a small-scale industry with production facility at Tarapur in Maharashtra. In the year 1993, they made a technical collaboration with Mauser Group.In the year 1984, the company built a new production facility at Daman (UT) and started manufacturing of large size polymer drums. In the year 1995, they established thei
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Time Technoplast Ltd share price today?

The Time Technoplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹464.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Time Technoplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Time Technoplast Ltd is ₹10540.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Time Technoplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Time Technoplast Ltd is 59.89 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Time Technoplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Time Technoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Time Technoplast Ltd is ₹161.75 and ₹513.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Time Technoplast Ltd?

Time Technoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.55%, 3 Years at 85.47%, 1 Year at 170.17%, 6 Month at 46.78%, 3 Month at 29.56% and 1 Month at 9.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Time Technoplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Time Technoplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.56 %
Institutions - 19.56 %
Public - 28.88 %

