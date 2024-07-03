SectorPlastic products
Open₹491.55
Prev. Close₹489.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,340.38
Day's High₹491.6
Day's Low₹464.4
52 Week's High₹513.55
52 Week's Low₹161.75
Book Value₹81.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,540.86
P/E59.89
EPS8.18
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.69
22.61
22.61
22.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,745.5
1,612.3
1,524.88
1,442.66
Net Worth
1,768.19
1,634.91
1,547.49
1,465.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,725.46
2,140.91
1,807.68
1,596.14
yoy growth (%)
-19.4
18.43
13.25
16.75
Raw materials
-1,259.23
-1,563.08
-1,288.93
-1,143.09
As % of sales
72.97
73.01
71.3
71.61
Employee costs
-86.09
-89.69
-71.71
-63.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
69.46
135.45
153.58
126.94
Depreciation
-93.02
-94.71
-85.19
-66.37
Tax paid
-18.21
-37.72
-40.29
-32.04
Working capital
67.04
174.95
34.4
148.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.4
18.43
13.25
16.75
Op profit growth
-25.72
0.23
17.41
17.17
EBIT growth
-36.78
-4.3
13.61
15.7
Net profit growth
-47.56
-13.73
19.38
-4.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,992.5
4,289.44
3,649.84
3,004.92
3,578.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,992.5
4,289.44
3,649.84
3,004.92
3,578.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.15
3.75
2.96
3.82
2.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Bharat Vageria
Whole-time Director
Naveen Mahendrakumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Raghupathy Thyagarajan
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjaya Kulkarni
Independent Director
M K Wadhwa
Independent Director
Praveen Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Triveni Makhijani
Senior Vice President & CS
Manoj Kumar Mewara
Non Executive Director
VISHAL ANIL JAIN
Whole Time Director
Sanjeev Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Time Technoplast Ltd
Summary
Time Technoplast Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of polymer & Composite products. The company has operations in local as well as in foreign countries. The company offers a range of technology based polymer products catering to the growing sectors of the Indian economy with Industrial and Consumer Packaging Solutions, Lifestyle Products, Auto Components, Healthcare Products and Construction / Infrastructure related products. Their product portfolio consists of packaging products including Drums / Containers, Pails, PET sheets, Entrance Matting, Turfs, Garden Furniture, Automotive Components, Auto Disabling Medical Disposables and Warning Nets. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, Mahad in Maharashtra, Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Daman & Diu and Silvassa. They are also having their manufacturing facilities in Sharjah. Time Technoplast Ltd was incorporated on December 20 1989 in the name Time Packaging Pvt Ltd and in the year 1992; the name was changed to Time Packaging Ltd. In the same year, the company started their operations as a small-scale industry with production facility at Tarapur in Maharashtra. In the year 1993, they made a technical collaboration with Mauser Group.In the year 1984, the company built a new production facility at Daman (UT) and started manufacturing of large size polymer drums. In the year 1995, they established thei
The Time Technoplast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹464.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Time Technoplast Ltd is ₹10540.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Time Technoplast Ltd is 59.89 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Time Technoplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Time Technoplast Ltd is ₹161.75 and ₹513.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Time Technoplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.55%, 3 Years at 85.47%, 1 Year at 170.17%, 6 Month at 46.78%, 3 Month at 29.56% and 1 Month at 9.01%.
