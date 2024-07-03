Summary

Time Technoplast Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of polymer & Composite products. The company has operations in local as well as in foreign countries. The company offers a range of technology based polymer products catering to the growing sectors of the Indian economy with Industrial and Consumer Packaging Solutions, Lifestyle Products, Auto Components, Healthcare Products and Construction / Infrastructure related products. Their product portfolio consists of packaging products including Drums / Containers, Pails, PET sheets, Entrance Matting, Turfs, Garden Furniture, Automotive Components, Auto Disabling Medical Disposables and Warning Nets. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, Mahad in Maharashtra, Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Daman & Diu and Silvassa. They are also having their manufacturing facilities in Sharjah. Time Technoplast Ltd was incorporated on December 20 1989 in the name Time Packaging Pvt Ltd and in the year 1992; the name was changed to Time Packaging Ltd. In the same year, the company started their operations as a small-scale industry with production facility at Tarapur in Maharashtra. In the year 1993, they made a technical collaboration with Mauser Group.In the year 1984, the company built a new production facility at Daman (UT) and started manufacturing of large size polymer drums. In the year 1995, they established thei

