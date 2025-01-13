Time Technoplast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.69
22.61
22.61
22.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,745.5
1,612.3
1,524.88
1,442.66
Net Worth
1,768.19
1,634.91
1,547.49
1,465.27
Minority Interest
Debt
722.07
767.38
745.61
714.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
96.39
86.97
80.82
75.78
Total Liabilities
2,586.65
2,489.26
2,373.92
2,255.59
Fixed Assets
1,065.36
1,117.06
1,049.38
1,001.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
166.3
164.79
164.79
164.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,319.5
1,179.58
1,138.11
1,064.21
Inventories
557.79
505.13
498.26
441.44
Inventory Days
93.38
Sundry Debtors
704.17
656.27
609.96
554.46
Debtor Days
117.28
Other Current Assets
445.13
381.72
422.08
310.74
Sundry Creditors
-294.88
-290.87
-319.86
-189.98
Creditor Days
40.18
Other Current Liabilities
-92.71
-72.67
-72.33
-52.45
Cash
35.5
27.83
21.63
24.94
Total Assets
2,586.66
2,489.26
2,373.91
2,255.59
