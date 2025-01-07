iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Time Technoplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

470.65
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Time Technoplast Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,725.46

2,140.91

1,807.68

1,596.14

yoy growth (%)

-19.4

18.43

13.25

16.75

Raw materials

-1,259.23

-1,563.08

-1,288.93

-1,143.09

As % of sales

72.97

73.01

71.3

71.61

Employee costs

-86.09

-89.69

-71.71

-63.32

As % of sales

4.98

4.18

3.96

3.96

Other costs

-163.6

-196.59

-156.19

-142.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.48

9.18

8.64

8.89

Operating profit

216.52

291.53

290.85

247.7

OPM

12.54

13.61

16.08

15.51

Depreciation

-93.02

-94.71

-85.19

-66.37

Interest expense

-56.24

-63.41

-54.22

-55.95

Other income

2.21

2.04

2.14

1.56

Profit before tax

69.46

135.45

153.58

126.94

Taxes

-18.21

-37.72

-40.29

-32.04

Tax rate

-26.22

-27.84

-26.23

-25.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

51.24

97.72

113.29

94.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

51.24

97.73

113.29

94.89

yoy growth (%)

-47.56

-13.73

19.38

-4.16

NPM

2.96

4.56

6.26

5.94

Time Technoplast : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Time Technoplast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.