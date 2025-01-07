Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,725.46
2,140.91
1,807.68
1,596.14
yoy growth (%)
-19.4
18.43
13.25
16.75
Raw materials
-1,259.23
-1,563.08
-1,288.93
-1,143.09
As % of sales
72.97
73.01
71.3
71.61
Employee costs
-86.09
-89.69
-71.71
-63.32
As % of sales
4.98
4.18
3.96
3.96
Other costs
-163.6
-196.59
-156.19
-142.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.48
9.18
8.64
8.89
Operating profit
216.52
291.53
290.85
247.7
OPM
12.54
13.61
16.08
15.51
Depreciation
-93.02
-94.71
-85.19
-66.37
Interest expense
-56.24
-63.41
-54.22
-55.95
Other income
2.21
2.04
2.14
1.56
Profit before tax
69.46
135.45
153.58
126.94
Taxes
-18.21
-37.72
-40.29
-32.04
Tax rate
-26.22
-27.84
-26.23
-25.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
51.24
97.72
113.29
94.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
51.24
97.73
113.29
94.89
yoy growth (%)
-47.56
-13.73
19.38
-4.16
NPM
2.96
4.56
6.26
5.94
