Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

TIME TECHNOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Time Technoplast Limited at its meeting held on November 11, 2024, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses: 1. a) Considered and approved the Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (Annexure - A). b) Considered Limited Review Report (Consolidated & Standalone) dated November 11, 2024, issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors i.e. M/s. Khandelwal Jain & Co. and M/s. K P M R & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the period ended 30th September, 2024. (Annexure - B) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

TIME TECHNOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue qualified institutions placement subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company. 2. Notice of Postal Ballot to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fundraising. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Time Technoplast Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on October 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Raising of funds through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for an amount not exceeding ?1,000 Crores in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018 and/or any other permissible mode(s), subject to necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the Company and such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. 2. Considered and approved Notice of Postal Ballot to seek members approval for fund raising (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

TIME TECHNOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and limited review report thereon. b) The appointment of Independent Director. c) Amendments in the existing Time Technoplast Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 in line with the amended regulation - SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021. d) The day date time and venue of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. e) The Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting. f) The appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. g) Any other item with the permission of the chair. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following businesses: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Limited Review Report. 2. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Bakhshi as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director. 3. The amendments to the existing TTL ESOP 2017 to align with SEBI (SBEB and SE) Regulations, 2021. 4. To extend TTL ESOP 2017 to include the employees of Associate Companies and Group Companies (present and future). 5. The 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday 27th September, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM. 6. Decided the Book Closure date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend. 7. Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting. 8. Appointment of M/s. Khandelwal Jain & Co. and M/s. K P M R & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Joint Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

TIME TECHNOPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. b) Dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. c) Appointment of Independent Director to strengthen the Board of the Company. d)Any other item with the permission of the chair. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2/- (200%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1/- each for financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on May 23, 2024, inter-alia, transacted and approved the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved Audited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered Auditors Report (Consolidated & Standalone) dated May 23, 2024, issued by the Joint Statutory Auditors i.e. M/s. Shah & Taparia and M/s. Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants. 3. Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion for the Financial Results, for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 4. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 2/- (200%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Audited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

