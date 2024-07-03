iifl-logo-icon 1
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Share Price

1,474.9
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,569.9
  • Day's High1,594
  • 52 Wk High1,564.85
  • Prev. Close1,549.2
  • Day's Low1,471.75
  • 52 Wk Low 312.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,380.53
  • P/E173.41
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value98.96
  • EPS8.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,777.56
  • Div. Yield0.06
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

1,569.9

Prev. Close

1,549.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2,380.53

Day's High

1,594

Day's Low

1,471.75

52 Week's High

1,564.85

52 Week's Low

312.5

Book Value

98.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,777.56

P/E

173.41

EPS

8.89

Divi. Yield

0.06

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.25%

Foreign: 3.25%

Indian: 40.54%

Non-Promoter- 15.46%

Institutions: 15.46%

Non-Institutions: 40.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.17

9.17

9.17

8.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

422.31

386.46

357.82

173.55

Net Worth

431.48

395.63

366.99

181.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

565.85

360.59

336.04

318.44

yoy growth (%)

56.92

7.3

5.52

29.52

Raw materials

-356.9

-215.25

-197.9

-198.77

As % of sales

63.07

59.69

58.89

62.42

Employee costs

-43.2

-34.22

-25.96

-30.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.4

29.88

30.69

34.22

Depreciation

-26.49

-19.52

-17.89

-14.49

Tax paid

-11.26

-7.86

-7.1

-10.33

Working capital

72.96

30.11

-35.4

40.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.92

7.3

5.52

29.52

Op profit growth

36.03

2.5

9.29

31.17

EBIT growth

48.67

3.43

0.59

34.06

Net profit growth

59.57

-6.65

-1.26

50.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

643.87

607.07

567.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

643.87

607.07

567.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

6.49

4.5

8.83

View Annually Results

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Mahendra Sanghvi

Executive Director

Laxman Sanghvi

Whole-time Director

Tilottama Sanghvi

Managing Director

Amit Sanghvi

Independent Director

Milin Mehta

Independent Director

Ranjit Singh

Independent Director

Shailesh Ayyangar

Independent Director

Samaresh Parida

Independent Director

Sangeeta Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

Summary

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (Shaily) was established in 1987 by Mike Sanghvi, with 2 injection molding machines at Halol, Gujarat (Western most part of India). Shaily was setup by Mike Sanghvi to fulfill a gap in the market by providing precision engineering plastic molded components. Traditionally since its inception Shaily has always specialized in manufacturing plastic components from high performance and ultra high performance polymers, however Shaily now also processes all commodity polymers in high volumes as well.The Company is Indias largest exporter of plastics components. It is exclusively into manufacturing and sale of injection moulded precision plastic components, sub-assemblies, moulds, dies for OEM requirements, etc. The Companys manufacturing facilities are at Savli and Halol, Baroda, in Gujarat.In 1994 Shaily setup its second facility at Rania, Gujarat that is now the companys headquarters. Today, Shaily has four facilities with a total of 65 injection molding machines ranging from 35TONS to 800TONS, including a dedicated ISO Class 8 clean room manufacturing facility. Over the years Shaily has not only strengthened its area of expertise but has also integrated all post molding services such as pad printing, vacuum metalizing, hot stamping, hot foiling, ultrasonic welding, vibration welding and assemblies. Alongside commodity polymers, it specialize in high and ultra high performance polymers and are the only licensed processor of Torlon in India.Shaily ha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd share price today?

The Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1474.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd is ₹6777.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd is 173.41 and 15.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd is ₹312.5 and ₹1564.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd?

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 56.56%, 1 Year at 357.80%, 6 Month at 72.50%, 3 Month at 58.51% and 1 Month at 16.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.81 %
Institutions - 15.46 %
Public - 40.73 %

