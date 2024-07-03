Summary

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (Shaily) was established in 1987 by Mike Sanghvi, with 2 injection molding machines at Halol, Gujarat (Western most part of India). Shaily was setup by Mike Sanghvi to fulfill a gap in the market by providing precision engineering plastic molded components. Traditionally since its inception Shaily has always specialized in manufacturing plastic components from high performance and ultra high performance polymers, however Shaily now also processes all commodity polymers in high volumes as well.The Company is Indias largest exporter of plastics components. It is exclusively into manufacturing and sale of injection moulded precision plastic components, sub-assemblies, moulds, dies for OEM requirements, etc. The Companys manufacturing facilities are at Savli and Halol, Baroda, in Gujarat.In 1994 Shaily setup its second facility at Rania, Gujarat that is now the companys headquarters. Today, Shaily has four facilities with a total of 65 injection molding machines ranging from 35TONS to 800TONS, including a dedicated ISO Class 8 clean room manufacturing facility. Over the years Shaily has not only strengthened its area of expertise but has also integrated all post molding services such as pad printing, vacuum metalizing, hot stamping, hot foiling, ultrasonic welding, vibration welding and assemblies. Alongside commodity polymers, it specialize in high and ultra high performance polymers and are the only licensed processor of Torlon in India.Shaily ha

