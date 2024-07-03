Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹1,569.9
Prev. Close₹1,549.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,380.53
Day's High₹1,594
Day's Low₹1,471.75
52 Week's High₹1,564.85
52 Week's Low₹312.5
Book Value₹98.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,777.56
P/E173.41
EPS8.89
Divi. Yield0.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.17
9.17
9.17
8.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
422.31
386.46
357.82
173.55
Net Worth
431.48
395.63
366.99
181.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
565.85
360.59
336.04
318.44
yoy growth (%)
56.92
7.3
5.52
29.52
Raw materials
-356.9
-215.25
-197.9
-198.77
As % of sales
63.07
59.69
58.89
62.42
Employee costs
-43.2
-34.22
-25.96
-30.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.4
29.88
30.69
34.22
Depreciation
-26.49
-19.52
-17.89
-14.49
Tax paid
-11.26
-7.86
-7.1
-10.33
Working capital
72.96
30.11
-35.4
40.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.92
7.3
5.52
29.52
Op profit growth
36.03
2.5
9.29
31.17
EBIT growth
48.67
3.43
0.59
34.06
Net profit growth
59.57
-6.65
-1.26
50.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
643.87
607.07
567.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
643.87
607.07
567.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
6.49
4.5
8.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Mahendra Sanghvi
Executive Director
Laxman Sanghvi
Whole-time Director
Tilottama Sanghvi
Managing Director
Amit Sanghvi
Independent Director
Milin Mehta
Independent Director
Ranjit Singh
Independent Director
Shailesh Ayyangar
Independent Director
Samaresh Parida
Independent Director
Sangeeta Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
Summary
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (Shaily) was established in 1987 by Mike Sanghvi, with 2 injection molding machines at Halol, Gujarat (Western most part of India). Shaily was setup by Mike Sanghvi to fulfill a gap in the market by providing precision engineering plastic molded components. Traditionally since its inception Shaily has always specialized in manufacturing plastic components from high performance and ultra high performance polymers, however Shaily now also processes all commodity polymers in high volumes as well.The Company is Indias largest exporter of plastics components. It is exclusively into manufacturing and sale of injection moulded precision plastic components, sub-assemblies, moulds, dies for OEM requirements, etc. The Companys manufacturing facilities are at Savli and Halol, Baroda, in Gujarat.In 1994 Shaily setup its second facility at Rania, Gujarat that is now the companys headquarters. Today, Shaily has four facilities with a total of 65 injection molding machines ranging from 35TONS to 800TONS, including a dedicated ISO Class 8 clean room manufacturing facility. Over the years Shaily has not only strengthened its area of expertise but has also integrated all post molding services such as pad printing, vacuum metalizing, hot stamping, hot foiling, ultrasonic welding, vibration welding and assemblies. Alongside commodity polymers, it specialize in high and ultra high performance polymers and are the only licensed processor of Torlon in India.Shaily ha
Read More
The Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1474.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd is ₹6777.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd is 173.41 and 15.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd is ₹312.5 and ₹1564.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 56.56%, 1 Year at 357.80%, 6 Month at 72.50%, 3 Month at 58.51% and 1 Month at 16.09%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.