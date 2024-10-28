Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 28th October 2024 for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting as on 28.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 interalia. - To consider approve and take on record Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with other business items. It is further informed that pursuant to the provisions of the Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct of Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading in Securities by Insiders (The Code) adopted by the Company read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window was closed for persons covered under the Code from Friday 1st July 2024 till 48 hours from declaration of financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th July 2024 inter alia approve the Financials as on 30.06.2024 and approve the Re-appointment of Mr. Mahendra Sanghvi, Executive Chairman, Mr. Laxman Sanghvi, Executive Director and Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 interalia. To consider approve and take on record Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Statements and results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with other business items. This is to inform the shareholders that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1/- (@50%) per Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024