|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
565.85
360.59
336.04
318.44
yoy growth (%)
56.92
7.3
5.52
29.52
Raw materials
-356.9
-215.25
-197.9
-198.77
As % of sales
63.07
59.69
58.89
62.42
Employee costs
-43.2
-34.22
-25.96
-30.74
As % of sales
7.63
9.49
7.72
9.65
Other costs
-84.72
-51.55
-54.07
-35.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.97
14.29
16.09
11.22
Operating profit
81.01
59.55
58.09
53.16
OPM
14.31
16.51
17.28
16.69
Depreciation
-26.49
-19.52
-17.89
-14.49
Interest expense
-16.94
-12.72
-10.49
-6.72
Other income
8.82
2.58
0.99
2.28
Profit before tax
46.4
29.88
30.69
34.22
Taxes
-11.26
-7.86
-7.1
-10.33
Tax rate
-24.27
-26.31
-23.15
-30.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.14
22.02
23.59
23.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
35.14
22.02
23.59
23.89
yoy growth (%)
59.57
-6.65
-1.26
50.68
NPM
6.21
6.1
7.02
7.5
