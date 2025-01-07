iifl-logo-icon 1
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,508
(2.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

565.85

360.59

336.04

318.44

yoy growth (%)

56.92

7.3

5.52

29.52

Raw materials

-356.9

-215.25

-197.9

-198.77

As % of sales

63.07

59.69

58.89

62.42

Employee costs

-43.2

-34.22

-25.96

-30.74

As % of sales

7.63

9.49

7.72

9.65

Other costs

-84.72

-51.55

-54.07

-35.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.97

14.29

16.09

11.22

Operating profit

81.01

59.55

58.09

53.16

OPM

14.31

16.51

17.28

16.69

Depreciation

-26.49

-19.52

-17.89

-14.49

Interest expense

-16.94

-12.72

-10.49

-6.72

Other income

8.82

2.58

0.99

2.28

Profit before tax

46.4

29.88

30.69

34.22

Taxes

-11.26

-7.86

-7.1

-10.33

Tax rate

-24.27

-26.31

-23.15

-30.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.14

22.02

23.59

23.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

35.14

22.02

23.59

23.89

yoy growth (%)

59.57

-6.65

-1.26

50.68

NPM

6.21

6.1

7.02

7.5

