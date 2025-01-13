Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.17
9.17
9.17
8.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
422.31
386.46
357.82
173.55
Net Worth
431.48
395.63
366.99
181.87
Minority Interest
Debt
209.05
187.97
175.44
199.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.75
19.64
15.29
11.99
Total Liabilities
667.28
603.24
557.72
393.43
Fixed Assets
470.11
417.1
357.24
257.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.63
15.42
9.12
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.33
2.78
2.07
1.71
Networking Capital
161.66
146.36
146.02
131.59
Inventories
83.6
72.97
111.43
66.87
Inventory Days
71.87
67.68
Sundry Debtors
111.75
88.79
99.86
69.53
Debtor Days
64.41
70.37
Other Current Assets
57.43
68.77
54.7
70.52
Sundry Creditors
-71.83
-55.24
-85.29
-52.82
Creditor Days
55.01
53.46
Other Current Liabilities
-19.29
-28.93
-34.68
-22.51
Cash
8.56
21.59
43.27
2.92
Total Assets
667.29
603.25
557.72
393.43
