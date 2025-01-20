iifl-logo-icon 1
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Key Ratios

1,554
(3.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.3

EBIT margin

11.18

Net profit margin

6.21

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

38.44

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

9.51

Book value per share

400.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.31

P/CEPS

45.71

P/B

1.08

EV/EBIDTA

23.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-24.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.74

Net debt / equity

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

1.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.97

Employee costs

-7.63

Other costs

-15.09

