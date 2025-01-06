Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.4
29.88
30.69
34.22
Depreciation
-26.49
-19.52
-17.89
-14.49
Tax paid
-11.26
-7.86
-7.1
-10.33
Working capital
72.96
30.11
-35.4
40.62
Other operating items
Operating
81.6
32.6
-29.7
50.01
Capital expenditure
127.66
88.96
80.83
27.93
Free cash flow
209.26
121.56
51.12
77.94
Equity raised
497.07
302.58
243.45
195.46
Investing
9.12
-0.2
0
0
Financing
38.63
95.1
81
73.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.23
Net in cash
754.09
519.05
375.58
352.9
