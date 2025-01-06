iifl-logo-icon 1
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,474.9
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shaily Engineer. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.4

29.88

30.69

34.22

Depreciation

-26.49

-19.52

-17.89

-14.49

Tax paid

-11.26

-7.86

-7.1

-10.33

Working capital

72.96

30.11

-35.4

40.62

Other operating items

Operating

81.6

32.6

-29.7

50.01

Capital expenditure

127.66

88.96

80.83

27.93

Free cash flow

209.26

121.56

51.12

77.94

Equity raised

497.07

302.58

243.45

195.46

Investing

9.12

-0.2

0

0

Financing

38.63

95.1

81

73.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.23

Net in cash

754.09

519.05

375.58

352.9

