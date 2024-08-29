|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Intimation for Newspaper Advertisement for Public Notice of 44th AGM of the Company to be conducted through VC/OAVM. Newspaper Advertisement for AGM Notice, Remote e-voting and Book Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) The 44th AGM of the Company was held on Saturday, 21st September 2024 at 10:00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio-Visual means (OAVM) and the businesses mentioned in the Notice dated 27th July 2024 were transacted (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Declaration of Voting Results and scrutinizers report for the 44th AGM held on Saturday, 21st September 2024. Submission of Scrutinizers Report for the 44th AGM held on Saturday, 21st September 2024. Voting Results for the 44th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
