Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd Summary

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (Shaily) was established in 1987 by Mike Sanghvi, with 2 injection molding machines at Halol, Gujarat (Western most part of India). Shaily was setup by Mike Sanghvi to fulfill a gap in the market by providing precision engineering plastic molded components. Traditionally since its inception Shaily has always specialized in manufacturing plastic components from high performance and ultra high performance polymers, however Shaily now also processes all commodity polymers in high volumes as well.The Company is Indias largest exporter of plastics components. It is exclusively into manufacturing and sale of injection moulded precision plastic components, sub-assemblies, moulds, dies for OEM requirements, etc. The Companys manufacturing facilities are at Savli and Halol, Baroda, in Gujarat.In 1994 Shaily setup its second facility at Rania, Gujarat that is now the companys headquarters. Today, Shaily has four facilities with a total of 65 injection molding machines ranging from 35TONS to 800TONS, including a dedicated ISO Class 8 clean room manufacturing facility. Over the years Shaily has not only strengthened its area of expertise but has also integrated all post molding services such as pad printing, vacuum metalizing, hot stamping, hot foiling, ultrasonic welding, vibration welding and assemblies. Alongside commodity polymers, it specialize in high and ultra high performance polymers and are the only licensed processor of Torlon in India.Shaily has in the fiscal year 2007 undergone major expansions to accommodate its growing business from clients such as Ikea, MWV and Electrolux. Having cultivated a work culture of continuous improvement, Shaily constantly invests in new technologies to provide the customers with the best possible product at the lowest possible cost. It has in the past year setup a fully automated molding & assembly line with high speed hybrid Husky injection molding machines to manufacture a pharmaceutical packaging product for one of its customers. It has also made investment in IQMS ERP solutions.The Company during the year 2012-13, added injection blow moulding facilities for manufacture of bottles for pharmaceutical industry. It has comprehensive capabilities for secondary operations such as pad printing, hot stamping, painting, ultrasonic welding and vacuum metalizing. In addition, the Company specializes in innovating manual, semi-automated and fully-automated assembly processes that optimize cost while maintaining 100% product quality. Its fully equipped metrology lab consists of high accuracy VMMs and CMMs from Zeiss, Micro-Vu and Keyence. Finally, it has CT scanning capabilities from Zeiss, that not only allow for comprehensive metrology, but also for analysis of part interaction in complex mechanisms.