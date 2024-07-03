Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹26.2
Prev. Close₹26.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹26.2
Day's Low₹26.2
52 Week's High₹58.8
52 Week's Low₹26
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.71
P/E14.48
EPS1.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.34
9.9
0.46
0.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.63
5.46
13.27
12.93
Net Worth
24.97
15.36
13.73
13.39
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd
Summary
Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company in the name and style of Silvassa Poly-Tex Industries (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 09, 1985 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Silvassa Pipes Private Limited dated July 11, 1996 and further to Polysil Irrigation Systems Private Limited dated January 03, 2011. The Company was then converted into a Public Company and consequently upon conversion to Public Limited, the name changed to Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. As a manufacturer and seller of drip and sprinkler irrigation system, Companys product range includes HDPE Pipes, pipe fittings and irrigation equipments, including disc filters, screen filters, hydro-cyclone filters, sand filters (gravel), compression fittings, valves (electrical and mechanicals), fertilizer tanks, Digital Controllers, Pressure Gauges, etc used in agriculture and horticulture sector. It sell these products under Polysil brand. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of HDPE Pipes, Fittings and micro irrigation systems, consisting of drip irrigation system and sprinkler irrigation system, its components, irrigation accessories and allied products. Drip irrigation systems are used for irrigating new crops such as vegetables, flowers, f
The Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹29.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd is 14.48 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹26 and ₹58.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.15%, 6 Month at -22.51%, 3 Month at -14.38% and 1 Month at -11.07%.
