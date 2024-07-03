iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd Share Price

26.2
(-1.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.2
  • Day's High26.2
  • 52 Wk High58.8
  • Prev. Close26.5
  • Day's Low26.2
  • 52 Wk Low 26
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E14.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

26.2

Prev. Close

26.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

26.2

Day's Low

26.2

52 Week's High

58.8

52 Week's Low

26

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.71

P/E

14.48

EPS

1.83

Divi. Yield

0

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.17%

Non-Promoter- 68.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.34

9.9

0.46

0.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.63

5.46

13.27

12.93

Net Worth

24.97

15.36

13.73

13.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd

Summary

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company in the name and style of Silvassa Poly-Tex Industries (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 09, 1985 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the name of Company changed to Silvassa Pipes Private Limited dated July 11, 1996 and further to Polysil Irrigation Systems Private Limited dated January 03, 2011. The Company was then converted into a Public Company and consequently upon conversion to Public Limited, the name changed to Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. As a manufacturer and seller of drip and sprinkler irrigation system, Companys product range includes HDPE Pipes, pipe fittings and irrigation equipments, including disc filters, screen filters, hydro-cyclone filters, sand filters (gravel), compression fittings, valves (electrical and mechanicals), fertilizer tanks, Digital Controllers, Pressure Gauges, etc used in agriculture and horticulture sector. It sell these products under Polysil brand. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of HDPE Pipes, Fittings and micro irrigation systems, consisting of drip irrigation system and sprinkler irrigation system, its components, irrigation accessories and allied products. Drip irrigation systems are used for irrigating new crops such as vegetables, flowers, f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd share price today?

The Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹29.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd is 14.48 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd is ₹26 and ₹58.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd?

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.15%, 6 Month at -22.51%, 3 Month at -14.38% and 1 Month at -11.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.