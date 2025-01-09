Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global micro irrigation system market size was USD 7.59 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.83 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period based on our analysis in the existing report.

The growing area under micro irrigation systems across the globe is one of the prominent reasons for the tremendous growth of the market worldwide. Easy mechanization of the micro-irrigation system, their compatibility with wide as well as closed-spaced crops, and various other positive attributes associated with this type of irrigation are aiding the market growth. Moreover, amplified acceptance of this irrigation technique by commercial property owners, homeowners, and others for landscape developments is expected to drive the micro irrigation system market growth during the foreseeable years.

The current global outbreak of COVID-19, followed by lockdowns across several economies is negatively influencing the agriculture industry, especially from the perspective of labor. The crisis is expected to continue in the upcoming months owing to suspended trade across economies at present. There is no doubt that the pandemic will affect the market negatively as well, however, to what extent can only be anticipated once the pandemic ends. Less labor associated with the operation of some of the micro irrigation practices, coupled with the availability of automated systems, especially across the developed markets of North America, and Europe is expected to remain the prominent reason for the plausible market stability. However, in developing economies such as India, China, South Africa, Pakistan, and others, the economic slowdown caused due to COVID-19 can impact the number of annual installations of high-priced micro irrigation systems.

The pressure of increasing high-quality crop production by using limited water is driving the growth of this market. The launch of several programs to educate farmers about the advantages of using micro irrigation techniques and initial guidance offered by the government in some countries to install these systems in farms is affecting the market growth positively. High water application efficiency of the systems and their effectiveness in minimizing nutrient loss is predicted to further drive this market. Moreover, low labour associated with advanced micro irrigation systems due to their highly automated design is supporting the market growth across countries where agriculture labour costs are high.

(Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/micro-irrigation-system-market-102839)

INDIAN ECONOMY

The India Micro Irrigation Systems Market size is estimated at USD 0.64 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

India is an agriculture-dependent country, and agriculture in India is rain-fed. So there is a potential for promoting micro irrigation in the market. Rajasthan is a state with high micro-irrigation adaptability and has a large area under micro-irrigation due to the lack of water resources in the state.

Furthermore, Indian farmers have been increasingly encouraged to adopt micro-irrigation systems on open fields for efficient water usage and an increase in agricultural yield. The area under open field micro-irrigation is higher than greenhouses in the country. Most of the greenhouses equipped with micro-irrigation in the country are used for horticultural production, with more farmers inclining toward greenhouse cultivation owing to benefits such as year-round production.

The drip irrigation system dominated the market in 2021, owing to higher subsidies offered by the central and state governments in various states. The maximum adoption of the drip irrigation system is witnessed for fruit crops, followed by plantation crops, in terms of area coverage.

(Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-micro-irrigation-systems-market)

OPPORTUNITIES:

1. Supply chain infrastructure

- Technology-driven, integrated supply chains enable entities to reduce inventory and costs, add product value, extend resources, accelerate time to market, expand market, increase pricing for sellers and variety for buyers as well as retain customers.

- In order to have a successful supply chain, the Indian Government has sought to involve multiple stakeholders to improve interactions between farmers, processors, distributors and retailers.

- The nations processed food industry is expected to grow to US$ 958 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of

12%.

2. Potential global outsourcing hubs

- Huge opportunity exists for agri input segments like seeds and plant growth nutrients.

- According to the Center for Environment and Agriculture (CENTEGRO) and Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI), India can become the global agricultural hub for other countries, which have harsh weather, scarce labour and lands, and are seeking to outsource their agriculture.

3. Farm management services

- Given the importance of agriculture in India, both the government and private players are working to improve the efficiency and productivity of Indian agriculture and exploring how Farming as a Service (FaaS) solutions can play a role.

- FaaS seeks to provide affordable technology solutions for efficient farming. It converts fixed costs into variable costs for farmers, thus making the techniques more affordable for a majority of small farmers. Its services are available on a subscription or pay-peruse basis in three broad categories, which are crucial across the agriculture value chain.

(Source: https://www.ibef.org/download/1720502463_Agriculture_and_Allied_Industries_May_2024.pdf)

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

- India has access to several natural resources that provides it a competitive advantage in the food processing sector. Due to its diverse agro-climatic conditions, it has a wide-ranging and large raw material base suitable for food processing industries.

- The Government of India targets production of 32 million tonnes of pulses by 2030.

(Source: https://www.ibef.org/download/1720502463_Agriculture_and_Allied_Industries_May_2024.pdf)

THREATS, RISKS AND CHALLENGES:

The energy needed to operate micro-irrigation systems can be a barrier for small and marginal farmers, particularly in regions with unreliable power supply. Additionally, the initial investment cost of these systems can be prohibitive for some farmers. Further, many farmers still lack awareness about the advantages of micro-irrigation and the proper techniques for its utilization. This knowledge gap can lead to suboptimal results and discourage further adoption. The fragmentation of landholdings and declining farm incomes pose challenges to farmers investment capacity in new technologies like micro-irrigation. The Indian agricultural sectors heavy reliance on monsoons and the increasing depletion of groundwater resources highlight the urgent need for water-efficient irrigation solutions. Drought conditions during the latter part of the monsoon season have led to diminished demand for micro-irrigation products in the Rabi season, affecting the markets overall growth.

OUTLOOK:

We are well-positioned to benefit from the expanding micro-irrigation market. The company caters to the domestic market and also looking for opportunities to export micro-irrigation components to various regions globally. Our focus on innovation, coupled with ongoing government initiatives and the escalating need for water-efficient agriculture, are expected to fuel the growth in the coming years. Despite the positive outlook, challenges remain. The micro-irrigation market is highly competitive, requiring us to constantly innovate and differentiate ourselves. Additionally, while government subsidies are a major driver, ensuring their effective utilization and reaching farmers in remote areas remains a focus. The opportunity lies in the vast untapped potential of the Indian agricultural sector. With the area under micro irrigation still representing a relatively small percentage of the total irrigated land, theres significant room for expansion. Polysil, with its experience and market presence, is well-placed to contribute to this growth and achieve its ambitious market share target.

AGRICULTURE - MARKET OVERVIEW:

- In India, agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for ~55% of the population.

- At current prices, agriculture and allied sectors account for 18.3% of Indias GDP (2022-23).

- As First Advance Estimates of the countrys Agriculture and allied activities recorded a growth rate of 3.5-4% in 2021-22.

- As per the Second Advance Estimates of National Income, the share of GVA of agriculture and allied sectors in the total economy in 2022-23 was 18.3%, with a growth rate of 3.3%.

- The improved performance is also demonstrated by a significant increase in agricultural exports, reaching Rs. 4.2 lakh crore (US$ 50.47 billion) in FY23, surpassing the previous years record.

- Between April 2000-March 2024, FDI in agriculture services stood at US$ 3.08 billion.

- According to Bain & Co., the Indian agricultural sector is predicted to increase to US$ 30-35 billion by 2025.

- In December 2023, NBCC signed an MoU with the National Cooperative Development Cooperation (NCDC) and NABARD for the construction of (1,469-grain storage units) the worlds largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector.

GOVERNMENT POLICIES ARE GROWTH DRIVERS OF INDIAN AGRICULTURE:

- A new sub-scheme of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with targeted investment of Rs. 6,000 crore (US$ 729 million) to be launched to further enable activities of fishermen, fish vendors, and micro & small enterprises, improve value chain efficiencies, and expand the market.

- In December 2023, NITI Aayog and IFPRI sign Statement of Intent to strengthen policy frameworks for agricultural transformation and rural development.

- In October 2023, the President of India launched the Fourth Krishi Road map of Bihar.

- PMKSY has been formulated amalgamating ongoing schemes viz. Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) of the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (MoWR,RD&GR), Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) of Department of Land Resources (DoLR) and the On Farm Water Management (OFWM) of Department of Agriculture and Cooperation (DAC).

- Under PMKSY-Per Drop More Crop, an area of 32.697 lakh hectare (ha) has been covered under micro irrigation in the country.

- Under PMKSY-HKKP- Repair, Renovation and Restoration of water bodies (RRR of water bodies), a total of 395 water bodies have been taken up during 2018-2021.

- Of the wide variety of crops in India, rice and wheat are the most irrigated.

- Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) has been formulated with the vision of extending the coverage of irrigation ‘Har

Khet ko pani and improving water use efficiency ‘More crop per drop in a focused manner with end-to-end solution on source creation, distribution, management, field application and extension activities.

- Climate-Smart Farming Practices: This is slowly gaining acceptance with farmers using clean energy sources like solar for irrigation.

(Source: https://www.ibef.org/download/1720502463_Agriculture_and_Allied_Industries_May_2024.pdf)

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Though the various risks associated with the business cannot be eliminated completely, all efforts are made to minimize the impact of such risks on the operations of the Company. Necessary internal control systems are also put in place by the Company on various activities across the board to ensure that business operations are directed towards attaining the stated organizational objectives with optimum utilization of the resources. Apart from these internal control procedures, a well-defined and established system of internal audit shall be in operation to independently review and strengthen these control measures, which shall be carried out by an experience auditor. The audit shall be based on an internal audit plan, which is reviewed each year in consultation with the statutory auditor of the Company and the audit committee. The conduct of internal audit shall be oriented towards the review of internal controls and risks in its operations.

The Internal Auditor of the Company shall carry out review of the internal control systems and procedures. The internal audit reports shall be reviewed by Audit Committee and Board.

Your Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company as per its Human Resource strategy focuses on inclusive, collaborative and growth-oriented culture. Companys workforce has grown from strength to strength over the last years. From its early days, Company remained an equal opportunity employer and has embedded these values in its employee life cycle management from hiring, retaining to retirement. The Company complies with all applicable fair employment practices and equal opportunity laws in every state where it operates. In line with its commitment to deliver superior performance through its dedicated, capable, and agile workforce in all spheres of business, the company has focused on Collaboration at work, capability enhancement systems, new ways of Learning & Development and Work-Life Balance to ensure higher productivity.

The Company strictly prohibits discrimination against any employee or applicant based on language, race, colour, religion, sex, origin, ethnicity, age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other category protected by law. Company firmly believes that people are its greatest assets and it is always endeavours to ensure their development and growth. Companys strategy supports promoting diversity in its workforce while ensuring each employee feels empowered at work. It has robust human resource framework and processes which support the smooth functioning of workforce and wellbeing of all the employees. Linkage between personal goals and organizational goals is considered a vital aspect for the shared growth of employees and the organization. Annual appraisals are made to ensure such an alignment and the Company has to continue to invest in the development of its employees, which is very important for ensuring sustained high performance.

As on March 31, 2024, the total number of employees in your Company was 67.

COMPANY PROFILE:

Incorporated in 1985 our Company is a fully integrated player within the drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation sectors, with presence in micro irrigation industry. Our products are reckoned to meet high quality standards and our brand is associated with providing value-based irrigation solutions to our end customers and are subject to BIS standards. Our Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of HDPE pipes, fittings and micro irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation system and sprinkler irrigation system, its components, accessories and allied products.

As a manufacturer and seller of drip and sprinkler irrigation system our product range includes HDPE Pipes, pipe fittings and irrigation equipments, including disc filters, screen filters, hydro-cyclone filters, sand filters (gravel), compression fittings, valves (electrical and mechanicals), fertilizer tanks, Digital Controllers, Pressure Gauges, etc. We sell these products under the brand "Polysil".

We sell our products through institution markets and open market sale. Under the open market sale, we sell our products through distributors and dealers, who then resell the products to customers i.e. farmers. Our end customers are eligible to receive government subsidy, the process for disbursal of such subsidy is managed by our distributor / dealers and/or our customers. We operate in the state of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. We operate in the State of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan through our dealer / distributor network and in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under institutional model.

Our current Promoters, who are the driving force behind the growth of our Company, between themselves have in-depth knowledge and good experience of the micro irrigation industry. Our Promoters share various functional responsibilities amongst themselves for effective management and are well supported by qualified and experienced professionals at different levels with appropriate functional responsibilities.

Our existing manufacturing unit is spread around 100,000 sq. ft. area is situated at RS NO.340/1, Beside Hystuff Steel, Village Rania, Taluka. Savli, Dist.Vadodara, Manjusar, Vadodara, Gujarat is equipped with requisite plant and machineries and other facilities. We also have in-house testing laboratory for quality control checks and testing our products. Our manufacturing unit and our products are accredited with IS 4984:2016 for polyethylene pipes for water supplies, IS 13487:2016 for irrigation equipment emitters, IS 13488: 2008 for irrigation equipment emitting pipe systems, IS 14151:2008 for irrigation equipment sprinkler pipes, polyethylene pipes and fitting for sprinkler irrigation systems and IS 12786:1989 for irrigation equipment polyethylene pipes for irrigation laterals. We purchase the irrigation equipments and accessories such as, disc filters, screen filters, hydro-cyclone filters, sand filters (gravel), compression fittings, valves (electrical and mechanicals), fertilizer tanks, Digital Controllers, Pressure Gauges, etc from third-party manufacturers who also manufacture these products as per our specification and also under the brand "Polysil".

Our basic raw material includes HDPE, LLDPE and LDPE granules and we procure our raw materials based on market availability, pricing and quality from the domestic market and also from international market.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND HIGHLIGHTS:

Financial Highlights (INR In Lakhs)

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 4,446.42 4,387.66 Other Income 10.11 4.83 Total Income 4,456.53 4,392.49 Less: Total Expenses before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 3,889.97 3,925.65 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 566.56 466.83 Less: Depreciation 72.48 52.58 Less: Finance Cost 192.23 149.22 Profit Before Extraordinary & Exceptional Items and Tax 301.85 265.03 Less: Prior Period Item 0.00 26.73 Profit before tax 301.85 238.30 Less: Current Tax 83.53 63.42 Less: Deferred tax Liability (Asset) 11.15 87.72 Less: Excess/Short Provision Written back/off 0.00 0.37 Profit after Tax 207.17 86.80

Financial Performance

During the year under review, the revenue from operation of the Company was stood at INR 4,446.42 Lakhs as against that of INR 4,387.66 Lakhs for previous year. Revenue from operation of the Company was increased by 1.34% over previous year. Profit before Tax for the financial year 2023-24 stood at INR 301.85 Lakhs as against Profit before Tax of INR 238.30 Lakhs for the financial year 2022-23 making the net profit of INR 207.17 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net profit of INR 86.79 Lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The Board is making its continuous efforts for re-visiting the policies of the Company and increasing the capacity utilization of manufacturing capacity. The Board expects a growth in the Revenue from operations and ultimately an increase in the Net Profit over the upcoming years.

TURNOVER FROM MANUFACTURING AND TRADING ACTIVITIES (INR In Lakhs)

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Manufacturing - HDPE/LLDPE/PVC Pipe 1,423.02 943.81 - HDPE Sprinkler Systems 669.65 336.15 - Drip Irrigation Systems 1,969.87 2,709.66 Trading - HDPE/LLDPE/PVC Pipe 178.57 189.04 - HDPE Sprinkler Systems 116.02 144.07 - Drip Irrigation Systems 89.29 90.38 Total 4,446.42 4,413.11

RATIO ANALYSIS