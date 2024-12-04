Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 30 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 With reference to the earlier announcement dated November 09, 2024 and in compliance with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we regret to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, has been cancelled. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 17, 2024 where apart from other business, considered and approved change in Chief Financial Officer and change in Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 24 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters POLYSIL : 01-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 01, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/06/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024