|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 With reference to the earlier announcement dated November 09, 2024 and in compliance with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we regret to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, has been cancelled. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 18, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 17, 2024 where apart from other business, considered and approved change in Chief Financial Officer and change in Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|24 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters POLYSIL : 01-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 01, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and other business matters POLYSIL IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 08-Mar-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2023. Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/03/2024)
