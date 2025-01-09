Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited ("the Company"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

CORPORATE OVERVIEW:

Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a private company in the name and style of "Silvassa Poly-Tex Industries (India) Private Limited". Further, the name of the Company was changed to "Silvassa Pipes Private Limited" and then subsequently to "Polysil Irrigation Systems Private Limited". The Company was then converted into a public limited company and consequently upon conversion, the name of our Company was changed to "Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited".

To raise the equity capital, the company has approached the National Stock Exchange of India limited (NSE) in the year 2023 and the company has received In-Principle approval for proposed Initial Public Offering as on January 05, 2024. The Company got listed on the NSE - EMERGE Platform on February 16, 2024.

Company sells their products through distributors and dealers, who then resell the products to customers i.e. farmers. Currently, company sold products through 8 distributors and around 425 dealers in India. The Company operates in the state of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. They also operate in the State of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan through our dealer / distributor network and in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under institutional model.

The Company strive towards all-round growth, so it not only grows bigger but also stronger together. The Company see further growth opportunities ahead by innovating with customers in new markets; seeing Globe as its Market and never hesitate to accept a business opportunity overseas. The Companys approach is to diversify and to reach out for new developments and in-depth research to provide solutions has granted an edge to reach new markets.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 AT GLANCE:

Financial Highlights (INR In Lakhs)

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 4,446.42 4,387.66 Other Income 10.11 4.83 Total Income 4,456.53 4,392.49 Less: Total Expenses before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 3,889.97 3,925.65 Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 566.56 466.83 Less: Depreciation 72.48 52.58 Less: Finance Cost 192.23 149.22 Profit Before Extraordinary & Exceptional Items and Tax 301.85 265.03 Less: Prior Period Item 0.00 26.73 Profit before tax 301.85 238.30 Less: Current Tax 83.53 63.42 Less: Deferred tax Liability (Asset) 11.15 87.72 Less: Excess/Short Provision Written back/off 0.00 0.37 Profit after Tax 207.17 86.80

Financial Performance

During the year under review, the revenue from operation of the Company was stood at INR 4,446.42 Lakhs as against that of INR 4,387.66 Lakhs for previous year. Revenue from operation of the Company was increased by 1.34% over previous year. Profit before Tax for the financial year 2023-24 stood at INR 301.85 Lakhs as against Profit before Tax of INR 238.30 Lakhs for the financial year 2022-23 making the net profit of INR 207.17 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net profit of INR 86.79 Lakhs for the financial year 2022-23. The Board is making its continuous efforts for re-visiting the policies of the Company and increasing the capacity utilization of manufacturing capacity. The Board expects a growth in the Revenue from operations and ultimately an increase in the Net Profit over the upcoming years. A detailed analysis of the operations and financial results of the Company during the year under review is included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, forming part of this Annual Report.

DIVIDEND:

With view to save the profit for future expansion purpose, the Board of Directors regret to recommend any dividend (Previous Year Nil).

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE:

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserves. The Board of Directors of the Company have decided to carry the entire amount of Net profit to the Balance Sheet.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

Your Company is engaged in the activities of manufacturing, trading, exporting, importing and dealing in micro irrigation products and providing agriculture related services. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the period under review and your Company continues to be in the same line of business as per the main object of the Company.

LISTING OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review, pursuant to special resolution passed by the Members of the Company, in their extra-ordinary general meeting held on August 17, 2023, decided to issue fresh equity shares to Public through IPO together with Offer for Sale of equity shares by the ‘Selling Shareholders to Public. Your Company got listed with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (EMERGE Platform) on February 16, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, following changes were carried out in the share capital of the Company:

Authorized Capital

There were no changes in the Authorized Capital of your Company during the period under review.

The Authorized share Capital of the Company, as at closure of financial year 2023-24, was INR 14,50,00,000.00 divided into 14500000 Equity Shares of INR 10.00 each.

Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Capital

During the year under review, the company had made an initial public offering (IPO) cum offer for sale of 32,28,000 equity shares in aggregate of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs.54/- per equity share (including share premium of Rs. 44 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 1743.12/- Lakhs (consisting of Fresh Issue of Rs. 779.76 lakhs and Offer for sale of Rs. 963.36 lakhs). The equity shares were allotted on 14 February 2024. Out of 32,28,000 equity shares, 17,84,000 share is offer for sale and 14,44,000 share is fresh issue. The equity shares of the company got listed on NSE EMERGE Platform on 16th February, 2024.

Therefore, Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up share Capital of the Company as at closure of financial year 2023-24, was INR 11,34,10,900.00 divided into 11341090 Equity Shares of INR 10.00 each.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Constitution of Board

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). None of the Directors of Board is a member of more than ten Committees or Chairperson of more than five committees across all the Public companies in which they are Director. The necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions have been made by all the Directors.

The Board of the Company comprises five Directors out of which two are Promoter Executive Directors and one is Professional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director and two are Non-Executive Independent Directors. The Board comprise following Directors:

No. of Committee^ Name of Director Category Cum Designation Date of Appointment at current Term Total Directorship~ in which Director is Member in which Director is Chairperson No. of Shares held as on March 31, 2024 Mr. Bharatkumar Patel CEO and Managing Director 16/01/2023 1 2 0 2866500 Mr. Prafulbhai Radadia Whole-Time Director 16/01/2023 1 0 0 477750 Mr. Anilkumar Singh Non-Executive Director 05/12/2022 3 0 0 0 Ms. Mona Patel Independent Director 06/03/2023 1 2 1 0 Mr. Bipinkumar Hirpara Independent Director 23/01/2023 5 6 3 0

^ Committee includes Audit Committee and Shareholders Grievances Committee across all Public Companies. ~ Excluding Foreign Companies, Section 8 Companies & struck off Companies. $ Acting as the Chairperson of the Board.

Disclosure by Directors

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company. None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting

Regular meetings of the Board are held, inter-alia, to review and discuss the various businesses that require the approval of the Board. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when required, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are generally held at registered office of the Company.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 31 (Thirty-One) times, viz 14-04-2023, 14-06-2023, 24-07-2023, 25-07-2023, 03-08-2023, 08-08-2023, 11-08-2023, 14-08-2023, 22-08-2023, 24-08-2023, 25-08-2023, 29-08-2023, 06-09-2023, 13-09-2023, 14-09-2023, 18-09-2023, 04-10-2023, 14-10-2023, 20-10-2023, 23-11-2023, 01-12-2023, 12-12-2023, 02-01-2024, 19-01-2024, 22-01-2024, 24-01-2024, 29-01-2024, 01-02-2024, 14-02-2024, 08-03-2024 and 27-03-2024. The gap between two consecutive meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days as provided in section 173 of the Act.

The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meeting and Annual General Meeting are given below.

Name of Director Bharatkumar Patel Prafulbhai Radadia Anilkumar Singh Mona Patel Bipinkumar Hirpara Number of Board Meeting held 31 31 31 31 31 Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend 31 31 31 31 31 Number of Board Meeting attended 31 31 31 31 31 Presence at the previous AGM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Independent Directors

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company had two Non-Executive Independent Directors in line with the Companies Act, 2013. Further, both the Independent Directors of the Company had registered themselves in the Independent

Directors Data Bank.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 27, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as whole and performance of Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company at www.polysilirrigation.com.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Information on Directorate

During the year under review, there were no changes in the constitution of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Prafulbhai Damjibhai Radadia, Whole Time Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. He, being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment as such and seeks re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommend his re-appointment as such on the Board.

The relevant details, as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Secretarial Standards-II issued by ICSI, of the person seeking re-appointment as Director is annexed to the Notice convening this Annual General Meeting.

Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, there were no changes in the constitution in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. However, during financial year 2024-25, Mr. Aman Malpani who was appointed as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. February 01, 2023 had resigned w.e.f. June 17, 2024 and Mr. Het Bharatbhai Savani was appointed as new Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. June 17, 2024 in his place. Ms. Neha Gupta who was appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. February 01, 2023 had resigned w.e.f. June 18, 2024 and Ms. Nidhi Pratikkumar Shah was appointed as new Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. June 18, 2024 in her place.

As on date of this report, the Company has Mr. Bharatkumar Patel as CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Prafulbhai Radadia as Whole-Time Director, Mr. Het Bharatbhai Savani as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Nidhi Pratikkumar Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer who are acting as Key Managerial Personnel in accordance with Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Performance Evaluation

The Board of Directors in consultation with Nomination and Remuneration Committee has come up with the methodology and policy for annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the following manners;

The performance of the board shall be evaluated by the board, after seeking inputs from all the directors, on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning etc.

The performance of the committees shall be evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the nomination and remuneration committee shall review the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

In addition, the performance of chairperson shall also be evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Separate meeting of independent directors was help on March 27, 2024 to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairperson, considering the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that: a) In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same; b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year; c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on going concern basis. e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

The Board of Directors, in line with the requirement of the act, has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder.

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The composition of each of the above Committees, their respective role and responsibility are detailed in the Report on Corporate Governance annexed to this Report.

1. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Company has formed audit committee for the purpose of assisting the Board in fulfilling its overall responsibilities of monitoring financial reporting processes, reviewing the Companys established systems and processes for internal financial controls, governance and reviewing the

Companys statutory and internal audit activities.

The terms reference of Audit Committee specified by the Board of Directors is briefed hereunder;

Role of Committee

1. The recommendation for the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor, their remuneration and fixation of terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company;

2. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

3. Examination of financial statement and auditors report thereon including interim financial result before submission to the Board of Directors for approval, particularly with respect to: i. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same, ii. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management, iii. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings, iv. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements,

v. Disclosure of any related party transactions,

vi. Modified opinion(s) / Qualifications in the draft audit report;

4. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related party, subject following conditions.

The Audit Committee may make omnibus approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered in to by the Company subject to such conditions provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof;

In case of transaction, other than transactions referred to in section 188 of Companies Act 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof, and where Audit Committee does not approve the transaction, it shall make its recommendations to the Board;

In case any transaction involving any amount not exceeding one crore rupees is entered into by a director or officer of the company without obtaining the approval of the Audit Committee and it is not ratified by the Audit Committee within three months from the date of the transaction, such transaction shall be voidable at the option of the Audit Committee;

5. Reviewing, with the management, and monitoring the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter;

6. Scrutiny of Inter-corporate loans and investments;

7. Reviewing and discussing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

8. To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is existing;

9. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, where ever it is necessary;

10. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems and reviewing, with the management, performance of internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems; and

11. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

12. To monitor the end use of fund invested or given by the Company to Subsidiary Companies;

13. Carrying out any other function as assigned by the Board of Directors from time to time.

Review of Information by the Committee

The Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

1. Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management;

2. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

3. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

4. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Internal Auditor.

5. Quarterly / half yearly statement of deviation(s), if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1);

6. Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus;

Powers of Committee

The Committee -

1. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

2. To seek information from any employees;

3. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

4. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

5. Call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observations of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and may also discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company.

6. To investigate into any matter in relation to the items specified in sub-section (4) of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 or referred to it by the Board and for this purpose shall have power to obtain professional advice from external sources and have full access to information contained in the records of the company;

Composition of Committee, Meeting and Attendance of each Member at Meetings

Audit Committee shall meet at least four times in a year and not more than one hundred and twenty days shall elapse between two meetings. Additional meeting is held for the purpose of reviewing the specific item included in terms of reference of the Committee. The quorum for the meeting shall be one third of total members of the Audit Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum two Independent Director shall be present at the meeting. During the year under review, twelve meetings of the Committee were held viz. 14-04-2023, 24-07-2023, 24-08-2023, 25-08-2023, 29-08-2023, 12-12-2023, 19-01-2024, 22-01-2024, 24-01-2024, 29-01-2024, 01-02-2024 and 08-03-2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Name of Members Category Designation in Committee Held Eligible to attend Attended Mrs. Mona Patel Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 12 12 12 Mr. Bipinkumar Hirpara Non-Executive Independent Director Member 12 12 12 Mr. Bharatkumar Patel CEO and Managing Director Member 12 12 12

The Statutory Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company are invited in the meeting of the Committee wherever requires. Chief Financial Officer of the Company is regular invitee at the Meeting. Further, the Company Secretary of the Company is acting as Secretary to the Audit Committee. Recommendations of Audit Committee, wherever/whenever given, are accepted by the Board of Directors.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct. Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism shall be reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers shall be denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.polysilirrigation.com.

2. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the purpose of assisting the Board to identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and such other matters specified under various statute. The terms reference of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are briefed hereunder;

Terms of reference

1. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

2. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

3. To ensure that the relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

4. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every director‘s performance.

5. To specify the manner for effective evaluation of performance of Board, its committees and individual directors to be carried out either by the Board, by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or by an independent external agency and review its implementation and compliance;

Composition of Committee, Meeting and Attendance of each Member at Meetings

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall meet at least once in a year. The quorum for a meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be one third of total members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum one Independent Director shall be present at the meeting. During the year under review, two meetings of the Committee were held on 08-03-2024 and 27-03-2024 to recommend various policies to be adopted by the Company and evaluation of performance of the Board of Directors.

3. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors Grievances, if any, like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc. The

Committee also oversees the performance of the Registrar & Transfer agents of the Company relating to the investors services and recommends measures for improvement. The terms reference of Stakeholders Relationship Committee are briefed hereunder;

Terms of Reference

1. Efficient transfer of shares; including review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares;

2. Redressal of shareholder and investor complaints like transfer of Shares, non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of declared dividends etc.;

3. Issue duplicate/split/consolidated share certificates;

4. Dematerialization/Rematerialization of Share;

5. Review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares and debentures;

6. Reference to statutory and regulatory authorities regarding investor grievances and to otherwise ensure proper and timely attendance and redressal of investor queries and grievances; Provided that inability to resolve or consider any grievance by the Stakeholders Relationship Committee in good faith shall not constitute a contravention of Section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof.

7. Such other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee from time to time.

Composition of Committee, Meetings and Attendance of each Member at Meetings

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall meet at least once in a financial year. The quorum shall be one third of total members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee or Two, whichever is higher, subject to minimum one Independent Director. During the year under review, one meeting was held of Stakeholders Relationship Committee on 27-03-2024. The composition of the Committee during the year and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Designation in Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Name of Members Category Committee Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Bipinkumar Hirpara Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 1 1 1 Mrs. Mona Patel Non-Executive Independent Director Member 1 1 1 Mr. Bharatkumar Patel CEO and Managing Director Member 1 1 1

Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company shall provide secretarial support to the Committee.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from Shareholders and Public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. Hence, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India & the Provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Company Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules there under are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS & SECURITY:

Details of Loans, Guarantees, Investments and Security covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement.

WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return is uploaded on the website of the company www.polysilirrigation.com.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTION:

There are no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel which may have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions shall be placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for approval, if required. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee shall be obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive in nature.

All Related Party Transactions entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Your Company had not entered into any transactions with the related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed to this Report as Annexure A.

There was no contracts, arrangements or transactions which was not executed in ordinary course of business and/or at arms length basis.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment, free from harassment of any nature, we have institutionalized the Anti-Sexual Harassment Initiative (ASHI) framework, through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all the workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate. The Company has setup an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal of Complaints. During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has received Nil complaints on sexual harassment, out of which Nil complaints have been disposed-off and Nil complaints remained pending as of March 31, 2024.

UTILIZATION OF PROCEEDS OF PREFERENTIAL ISSUE / IPO:

During the year under review, the Company had made an initial public offering (IPO) cum offer for sale of 32,28,000 equity shares in aggregate of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs.54/- per equity share. (including share premium of Rs. 44 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 1743.12/- Lakhs (Fresh Issue of Rs. 779.76 lakhs and offer for sale of Rs. 963.36 lakhs). Out of 32,28,000 equity share 17,84,000 share is offer for sale and 14,44,000 share is fresh issue. The proceeds of said issue have been utilized by the Company till the closures of financial year as under in the manner given below:

Objective of the Issue Modified Object, If any Original Allocation ( in Lakhs) Modified Allocation , If any Fund utilized ( in Lakhs) Amount of Deviation / Variation according to applicable Object Remarks, If any Funding our Working Capital Requirements -- 500.00 -- 500.00 -- -- General corporate purposes & Issue Related Expenses -- 279.76 -- 206.84 72.92# -- Total 779.76 706.84

#The said amount is held in escrow as on March 31, 2024

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: A. Conservation of energy i.) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy:

No major steps have been taken by the Company. However, the Company continues its endeavour to improve energy conservation and utilization. ii.) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: The Company has continued its focus on energy conservation efforts through up-gradation of process with new technology. The technology installed by the Company has provided better results in quality and production and also reducing the overall cost of production and maintenance which effect production scheduling and various energy saving initiatives in all areas of production. However, the Company has not installed any alternate source of energy running on renewable energy source. iii.) The capital investment on energy conservation equipment:

Nil

B. Technology absorption i.) The effort made towards technology absorption

Your Company has been very thoughtful in installing new technology to reduce the production cost, improve yield, enhance product endurance and strengthen finish. However, no new technology has been installed by the Company during the year and all existing technology has been fully absorbed. ii.) The benefit derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution The Company had installed such technology that improve productivity, quality and reduction in manual intervention and to enhance the quality and productivity. Improvement in manufacturing process helped the Company in managing production scheduling; & better & faster servicing of product for domestic as well as global market. iii.) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) a. The details of technology imported: Nil b. The year of import: N.A. c. Whether the technology has been fully absorbed: N.A. iv.) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: Not Applicable v.) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Since inception, we have placed a strong emphasis on developing our in-house R&D abilities, which we believe, has been instrumental in our growth. We believe that our in-house R&D initiatives have resulted in the expansion of our product portfolio, maintaining the quality of our products and translating feedback received from customers, dealers and distributors into concrete results. Our research and development activities emphasize designing and developing new products keeping in mind market standards, customer requirements, cost of production and compliance with applicable standardization norms. Our R&D centre is located in our manufacturing facility at Manjusar, Vadodara, Gujarat. However, during the year under review, the Company has not incurred any Research and Development expenses.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Expenditure - i.) Details of Foreign Exchange Earnings

(INR in Lakhs)

Sr. No. Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 1. Exports of Goods calculated on F.O.B. basis - -

ii.) Details of Foreign Exchange Expenditure

(INR in Lakhs) Sr. No. Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 1. Import of Raw Material / Goods - 146.18 2. Components and Spare Parts 2.48 2.84

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

In terms of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost records and audits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to maintain the cost records and accordingly the Company is maintaining the Cost record.

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES:

The ratio of the remuneration of each executive director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,2014 is annexed to this Report as

Annexure B.

The statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is opened for inspection in electronic form. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT:

There have been no material changes and commitments for the likely impact affecting financial position between end of the financial year and the date of the report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURE/ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

Your Company does not have any Subsidiaries/Joint Venture/Associate Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance. However, Company is complying with few of the exempted regulations voluntarily and details of same are provided in this report under the respective heading.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Though the various risks associated with the business cannot be eliminated completely, all efforts are made to minimize the impact of such risks on the operations of the Company. Necessary internal control systems are also put in place by the Company on various activities across the board to ensure that business operations are directed towards attaining the stated organizational objectives with optimum utilization of the resources. Apart from these internal control procedures, a well-defined and established system of internal audit shall be in operation to independently review and strengthen these control measures, which shall be carried out by an experience auditor. The audit shall be based on an internal audit plan, which is reviewed each year in consultation with the statutory auditor of the Company and the audit committee. The conduct of internal audit shall be oriented towards the review of internal controls and risks in its operations. The Internal Auditor of the Company shall carry out review of the internal control systems and procedures. The internal audit reports shall be reviewed by Audit Committee and Board. Your Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed.

LISTING FEES:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Company has paid the applicable listing fees to the Stock Exchange till date.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT:

The Company has not entered into a one-time settlement with any of the banks or financial institutions.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

M/s. Ratan Chandak & Co, Chartered Accountant, Navi Mumbai (FRN: 108696W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of Company at the 38th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2023, for the period of 5 years from the conclusion of 38th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 43rd Annual General Meeting. The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors

Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THIEIR REPORT:

The Company has appointed M/s. Hardik Jetani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as an Annexure C. The Secretarial Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark, accordingly, not require to comment up on by the Board of Directors.

INTERNAL AUDITORS AND REPORT:

M/s. R S Joisar & Co, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 140766W) is acting as Internal Auditors of the Company and has conducted periodic audit of all operations of the Company. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has reviewed the findings of Internal Auditors regularly.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor have reported to the Audit Committee or the Board, under Section 143 (12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED/PENDING AGAINST YOUR COMPANY UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

There are no proceedings initiated/pending against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impact the Business of the Company.

WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has maintained a functional website namely "www.polysilirrigation.com" containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is also containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial Results and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company, etc.

INSURANCE:

The assets of your Company have been adequately insured.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD 1 AND SECRETARIAL STANDARD 2:

The applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly complied by your Company.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS (IR):

The Company continues to maintain harmonious industrial relations. Company periodically reviews its HR policies and procedures to aid and improve the living standards of its employees, and to keep them motivated and involved with the larger interests of the organisation. The Company has systems and procedures in place to hear and resolve employees grievances in a timely manner, and provides avenues to its employees for their all-round development on professional and personal levels. All these measures aid employee satisfaction and involvement, resulting in good Industrial Relations.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

DECLARATION SIGNED BY THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER STATING THAT THE MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL HAVE AFFIRMED COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF CONDUCT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT:

A declaration signed by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer is annexed to this report as an Annexure D.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of Regulation 34, and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a review of the performance of the Company, for the year under review, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations, to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year.

APPRECIATIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for significant contributions made by the employees at all levels through their dedication, hard work and commitment, enabling the Company to achieve good performance during the year under review. Your Directors also take this opportunity to place on record the valuable co-operation and support extended by the banks, government, business associates and the shareholders for their continued confidence reposed in the Company and look forward to having the same support in all future endeavours.

Registered office: By order of the Board of Directors Survey No- 340/1, Beside Hystuff Steel For, POLYSIL IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED At Post Raniya, , Taluka Savli, District CIN: U17100GJ1985PLC127398 Vadodara, Vadodara, Raniya Taluka Savli, Gujarat, India, 391780