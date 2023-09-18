To the Members of

POLYSIL IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED

(formerly known as "Polysil Irrigation Systems Private Limited") Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of POLYSIL IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED (formerly known as "Polysil Irrigation Systems Private Limited") (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Paragraph 40(b) of this SA explains that the shaded material below can be located in an Appendix to the auditors report. Paragraph 40(c) explains that when law, regulation or applicable auditing standards expressly permit, reference can be made to a website of an appropriate authority that contains the description of the auditors responsibilities, rather than including this material in the auditors report, provided that the description on the website addresses, and is not inconsistent with, the description of the auditors responsibilities below. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cashflows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standard specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company didnt have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company and hence provisions of section 123 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The company didnt operate the said facility.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Ratan Chandak & Co. Chartered Accountants -sd- CA Jagadish Sate Partner Place: Navi Mumbai Membership No.: 182935 Date: June 01, 2024 Firm Reg. No.: 108696W UDIN: 24182935BKBIXS1404

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of

POLYSIL IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED (formerly known as "Polysil Irrigation Systems Private Limited") of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financials Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of POLYSIL IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED (the

"Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

(the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Polysil Irrigation Systems Limited (formerly known as "Polysil Irrigation Systems Private Limited") of even date

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

a.

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets at reasonable intervals which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of documents and according to the information and representations made by the Company, we report that. title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. Based on our examination of documents and according to the information and representations made by the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. As per the information and explanations given us, the inventories held be the company have been physically verified by the management. In our opinion, having regard to the nature and location of stocks, the frequency of the physical verification is reasonable and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of Rs. 20.90 Crores, which has increased by Rs. 1.73 Crores compared with last year, vide letter from bank dated 18/09/2023, in aggregate, during the financial year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The company has been submitting statements to bank. On verification of the statements deviation from books of accounts was noticed. The same has been disclosed in Note No. 38 of the financial statements.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence the requirements of paragraph 3(iii) of the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order") are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the company has not given any loans in relation to the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of para 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the company. We have also placed our reliance on the management for the intent of advance to conclude under the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are therefore not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Cost records have been maintained by the company as prescribed by the Central Government under section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. We are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues

a. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except for profession tax and provident Fund, the extent of the arrears of outstanding profession Tax dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned is indicated below:-

Statutory Dues Month Due Date of Payment Amount of Due for Payment Sept-23 15/10/2023 11,400 Oct-23 15/11/2023 10,400 Nov-23 15/12/2023 10,600 Professional Tax Dec-23 15/01/2024 11,000 Jan-24 15/02/2024 11,400 Feb-24 15/03/2024 10,800 Mar-24 15/04/2024 11,400 Dec-23 15/01/2024 1,71,570 Provident Jan-24 15/02/2024 1,65,238 Fund Feb-24 15/03/2024 1,62,745 Mar-24 15/04/2024 1,69,841

b. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Lakhs Income Tax CPC - Bangalore AY (1)2020-21 (Tax) 11.27 The Income Tax Act, 1961 AY (1) 2020-21 (Interest) 3.38 Income Tax CPC Bangalore AY (1) 2016-17 0.68 The Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2022-23 0.1004 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2021-22 3.6864 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2020-21 1.9957 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2019-20 0.0002 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2017-18 0.0088 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2015-16 0.0083 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2014-15 0.4314 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2013-14 0.5837 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2011-12 0.0014 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2010-11 1.1904 TDS CPC - Bangalore FY (1) 2009-10 0.0225

Footnotes:(1) AY=Assessment Year; FY= Financial Year

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, and the procedures performed by us the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, and the procedures performed by us the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purpose. e. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, the Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. Utilization of IPO & FPO and Private Placement and Preferential issues:

a. The company had made an initial public offering (IPO) cum offer for sale of 32,28,000 equity shares in aggregate of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs.54/- per equity share (including share premium of Rs. 44 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 1743.12/- Lakhs (Fresh Issue of Rs. 779.76 lakhs and Offer for sale of Rs. 963.36 lakhs). The equity shares were allotted on 14 February 2024. The equity shares of the company got listed on NSE Emerge Platform on 16th February, 2024. Out of 32,28,000 equity share 17,84,000 share is offer for sale and 14,44,000 share is fresh issue.

The Proceeds from the IPO and Private Placement other than offer for sale and net off IPO expenses is Rs. 605.45 lakhs the object & proposed utilisation of the same is as follows:

Sr. No. Objective of the Issue Modified Object, If any Original Allocation ( in Lakhs) Modified Allocation, If any Fund utilized ( in Lakhs) Amount of Deviation / Variation according to applicable Object Remarks, If any 1 Funding our Working Capital Requirements -- 500.00 -- 500.00 -- -- 2 General corporate purposes & Issue Related Expenses -- 279.76 -- 206.84 72.92# -- Total 779.76 706.84 72.92

# The said amount is held in escrow as on 31st March 2024

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

c. In our opinion and according to the information and representations made to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. The provisions of section 138 of the Act and Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under clause 3(xiv)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. The outgoing auditor has raised no issues, objections or concerns.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company therefore reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) is not applicable.

xxi. The company has no subsidiary, associates or joint ventures and the company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements as per the section 129 of the Companies Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.