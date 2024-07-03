Summary

Kriti Industries (India) Limited, established on 12 March, 1990, is engaged in manufacturing, sale and supply of Pipes & fittings and accessories which are used in agriculture, construction segment (building products) and drip irrigation systems. The company also manufactures and sells PLB Ducts, HDPE & MDPE pipes largely used in infrastructure sector. Kriti Group manufactures a line products for diverse sectors, such as agriculture, micro irrigation, building and infrastructure, sewage, natural gas distribution pipelines, telecommunication, PLB HDPE ducts, industrial piping, blow moulded hollow plastic containers for industrial and domestic usage and engineering plastic moulding. Company is operating in Plastic segment under four verticals namely Agriculture, Building products, Micro irrigation and Infrastructure.This positioning was relevant in a country like India, where agriculture was sustained by rain; the provision of quality pipes made it possible to transport water from rain-fed to rain-deficit areas. More importantly, these pipes were actively used in liquid transportation to storage points. By the virtue of this product and service availability, the Company assisted in the process of enhancing water security across pockets of rural India. Since then, the Companys Kasta Pipes brand has deepened respect as a brand of first recall across Central India. Presently, it manufactures products across 33 extrusion lines for PVC pipes, 14 extrusion lines for HDPE and drip irr

Read More