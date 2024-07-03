Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹161.6
Prev. Close₹158.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.2
Day's High₹161.6
Day's Low₹155
52 Week's High₹270
52 Week's Low₹90.2
Book Value₹32.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)770.14
P/E37.55
EPS4.29
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.96
4.96
4.96
4.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.46
124.42
148.79
136.37
Net Worth
150.42
129.38
153.75
141.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
544.73
589.16
534.21
427.63
yoy growth (%)
-7.54
10.28
24.92
17.25
Raw materials
-439.48
-445.88
-412
-344.79
As % of sales
80.67
75.68
77.12
80.62
Employee costs
-23.23
-26.36
-23.34
-17.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.83
51.2
22.72
14.09
Depreciation
-8.06
-7.48
-7.15
-5.61
Tax paid
-4.96
-12.97
-2.31
-4.87
Working capital
29.28
29.83
23.43
-3.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.54
10.28
24.92
17.25
Op profit growth
-43.27
51.54
54.76
1.89
EBIT growth
-48.22
55.48
50.15
5.63
Net profit growth
-63.29
98.7
108.56
5.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
866.63
732.47
544.74
589.17
534.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
866.63
732.47
544.74
589.17
534.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.39
3.53
8.16
0.86
1.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shiv Singh Mehta
WTD & Executive Director
Purnima Mehta
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Singh Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hitendra Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanuj Sethi
Independent Non Exe. Director
C Bhaskar
Independent Director
Siddharth Sethi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kriti Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
Kriti Industries (India) Limited, established on 12 March, 1990, is engaged in manufacturing, sale and supply of Pipes & fittings and accessories which are used in agriculture, construction segment (building products) and drip irrigation systems. The company also manufactures and sells PLB Ducts, HDPE & MDPE pipes largely used in infrastructure sector. Kriti Group manufactures a line products for diverse sectors, such as agriculture, micro irrigation, building and infrastructure, sewage, natural gas distribution pipelines, telecommunication, PLB HDPE ducts, industrial piping, blow moulded hollow plastic containers for industrial and domestic usage and engineering plastic moulding. Company is operating in Plastic segment under four verticals namely Agriculture, Building products, Micro irrigation and Infrastructure.This positioning was relevant in a country like India, where agriculture was sustained by rain; the provision of quality pipes made it possible to transport water from rain-fed to rain-deficit areas. More importantly, these pipes were actively used in liquid transportation to storage points. By the virtue of this product and service availability, the Company assisted in the process of enhancing water security across pockets of rural India. Since then, the Companys Kasta Pipes brand has deepened respect as a brand of first recall across Central India. Presently, it manufactures products across 33 extrusion lines for PVC pipes, 14 extrusion lines for HDPE and drip irr
Read More
The Kriti Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kriti Industries India Ltd is ₹770.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kriti Industries India Ltd is 37.55 and 4.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kriti Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kriti Industries India Ltd is ₹90.2 and ₹270 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kriti Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.97%, 3 Years at 5.23%, 1 Year at 46.26%, 6 Month at -16.34%, 3 Month at -31.50% and 1 Month at -10.19%.
