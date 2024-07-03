iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

155.27
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:13:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open161.6
  • Day's High161.6
  • 52 Wk High270
  • Prev. Close158.76
  • Day's Low155
  • 52 Wk Low 90.2
  • Turnover (lac)12.2
  • P/E37.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value32.33
  • EPS4.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)770.14
  • Div. Yield0.12
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

161.6

Prev. Close

158.76

Turnover(Lac.)

12.2

Day's High

161.6

Day's Low

155

52 Week's High

270

52 Week's Low

90.2

Book Value

32.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

770.14

P/E

37.55

EPS

4.29

Divi. Yield

0.12

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 33.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.96

4.96

4.96

4.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.46

124.42

148.79

136.37

Net Worth

150.42

129.38

153.75

141.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

544.73

589.16

534.21

427.63

yoy growth (%)

-7.54

10.28

24.92

17.25

Raw materials

-439.48

-445.88

-412

-344.79

As % of sales

80.67

75.68

77.12

80.62

Employee costs

-23.23

-26.36

-23.34

-17.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.83

51.2

22.72

14.09

Depreciation

-8.06

-7.48

-7.15

-5.61

Tax paid

-4.96

-12.97

-2.31

-4.87

Working capital

29.28

29.83

23.43

-3.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.54

10.28

24.92

17.25

Op profit growth

-43.27

51.54

54.76

1.89

EBIT growth

-48.22

55.48

50.15

5.63

Net profit growth

-63.29

98.7

108.56

5.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

866.63

732.47

544.74

589.17

534.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

866.63

732.47

544.74

589.17

534.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.39

3.53

8.16

0.86

1.69

View Annually Results

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kriti Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shiv Singh Mehta

WTD & Executive Director

Purnima Mehta

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Singh Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hitendra Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanuj Sethi

Independent Non Exe. Director

C Bhaskar

Independent Director

Siddharth Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kriti Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

Kriti Industries (India) Limited, established on 12 March, 1990, is engaged in manufacturing, sale and supply of Pipes & fittings and accessories which are used in agriculture, construction segment (building products) and drip irrigation systems. The company also manufactures and sells PLB Ducts, HDPE & MDPE pipes largely used in infrastructure sector. Kriti Group manufactures a line products for diverse sectors, such as agriculture, micro irrigation, building and infrastructure, sewage, natural gas distribution pipelines, telecommunication, PLB HDPE ducts, industrial piping, blow moulded hollow plastic containers for industrial and domestic usage and engineering plastic moulding. Company is operating in Plastic segment under four verticals namely Agriculture, Building products, Micro irrigation and Infrastructure.This positioning was relevant in a country like India, where agriculture was sustained by rain; the provision of quality pipes made it possible to transport water from rain-fed to rain-deficit areas. More importantly, these pipes were actively used in liquid transportation to storage points. By the virtue of this product and service availability, the Company assisted in the process of enhancing water security across pockets of rural India. Since then, the Companys Kasta Pipes brand has deepened respect as a brand of first recall across Central India. Presently, it manufactures products across 33 extrusion lines for PVC pipes, 14 extrusion lines for HDPE and drip irr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kriti Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Kriti Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kriti Industries India Ltd is ₹770.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kriti Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kriti Industries India Ltd is 37.55 and 4.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kriti Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kriti Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kriti Industries India Ltd is ₹90.2 and ₹270 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kriti Industries India Ltd?

Kriti Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.97%, 3 Years at 5.23%, 1 Year at 46.26%, 6 Month at -16.34%, 3 Month at -31.50% and 1 Month at -10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kriti Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kriti Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.77 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 33.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kriti Industries (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.