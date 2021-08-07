Dear Members,

Your directors present their 34thAnnual Report on the affairs of the Company together with the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The summarized financial highlights for the year vis-a-vis the previous year are as follows:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 86,662.61 73,247.39 86,662.61 73,247.40 Other Income 337.59 353.07 339.44 353.07 Total Revenue 87,000.20 73,600.46 87,002.05 73,600.47 Operating Expenses 80,714.93 74,022.04 80,715.42 74,022.04 EBITDA 6,285.27 (421.58) 6,286.83 (421.57) Finance Cost 2,096.26 1,735.50 2,037.53 1,673.90 Depreciation 1,199.45 913.35 1,199.45 913.35 Profit/ (Loss) before Exceptional Items and Tax 2,989.56 (3,070.42) 3,049.29 (3,008.82) Exceptional Items (Reversal of Impairment Loss) - - - - Tax Expenses 848.09 (729.58) 863.14 (729.58) Profit/ (Loss) after Tax 2,141.47 (2,340.84) 2,186.15 (2,279.24) Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations - - 0.00 (7.55) Tax expenses on discontinued operations - - 0.00 13.60 Profit/(Loss) after discontinued operations 2,141.47 (2,340.84) 2,186.15 (2,300.39) Share in Net Profit/(Loss) of Associate Company - - 6.83 (0.25) Net Profit/ (Loss) for the period 2,141.47 (2,340.84) 2,192.98 (2,300.64)

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, your Company has achieved on standalone basis an operational turnover of H86,662.61 Lakhs as compared to H73,247.40 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year and the Profit after Tax is H2,141.84 Lakhs as compared to Loss of H2,340.84 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year.

On a Consolidated basis, your Company has achieved an operational turnover of H86,662.61 Lakhs as compared to H73,247.40 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year and Profit After Tax of H2186.15 Lakhs as compared to Loss of H2,279.24 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year.

DIVIDEND

Your directors are pleased to recommend a dividend @ 20% (Rs 0.20 per equity shares of Re. 1/- each on 4,96,03,520 Equity Shares) for the Financial Year 2023-24 aggregating to H99.21 Lakhs (Previous year NIL) which is subject to the approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting and shall be payable to those Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Book Closure/Record Date.

CHANGE IN CONTROL AND NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in control and nature of business activities during the period under review.

BUSINESS TRANSFER

There is no transfer of business during the period under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year, the Company has transferred H150.00 Lakhs (Previous Year H Nil) to the general reserves, other than that no amount has been transferred to any other reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March 2024 was H496.04 Lakhs divided into 4,96,03,520 equity shares of Re. 1/- each. There is no change in Equity Share Capital of the Company during the year, the shares of the Company are listed and regularly traded at the trading platform of BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

MERGER OF KRITI AUTO & ENGINEERING PLASTICS PVT. LTD. WITH THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 3rd May, 2024 have in-principally approved the proposal to amalgamate Kriti Auto & Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd., Wholly Owned Subsidiary with the Company.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and there were no remaining unpaid or unclaimed deposits as on 31st March, 2024. Further, the Company has not accepted any deposit or loans in contravention of the provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under.

S. No. Particulars Amt in Rs. 1. Details of Deposits accepted during the year Nil 2. Deposits remaining unpaid or unclaimed at the end of the year Nil 3. Default in repayment of deposits At the beginning of the year Maximum during the year At the end of the year N.A. 4. Deposits not in compliance with law N.A. 5. NCLT/ NCLAT orders w.r.t. depositors for extension of time and penalty imposed N.A.

There are no deposit which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and there rules made thereunder.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Directors liable to retire by rotation seeking re-appointment:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Purnima Mehta (DIN 00023632), Whole-time Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing 34thAnnual General Meeting and being eligible has offered herself for re-appointment.

Managing and Whole-time Directors:

Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta (DIN 00023523),was re-appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company by passing Special Resolution at the 31stAGM held on 07.08.2021 for a term of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 01.10.2021 and will also attain age of 70 years during the proposed tenure.

Mrs. Purnima Mehta (DIN 00023632), was also re-appointed as the Whole-time Director of the Company by passing Special Resolution at the 31stAGM held on 07.08.2021 for a period of 3(three) years w.e.f. 01.07.2022.

Whole-time Directors seeking re-appointment at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting:

Upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, your Board of Directors has recommended the re-appointment of Smt. Purnima Mehta (DIN: 00023632) as the Whole-time Director of the company for a further period of 3 (Three) years w.e.f. 1st July, 2025 to 30th June, 2028 by passing Special resolution at the ensuing 34thAnnual General Meeting.

Necessary information on the Director(s) seeking appointment/re-appointment has been given in the Notice of the ensuing 34thAnnual General Meeting.

Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board considered and formed an opinion that all the independent directors meet the criteria of independence as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. All the Independent Directors have also registered themselves with Independent Directors Databank.

Your Board would like to inform that, the second term of five years of Mr. Rakesh Kalra and Mr. Manoj Fadnis the Independent Directors has been completed from the closure of the business hours of 31.03.2024.

Mr. Siddharth Sethi (DIN: 01548305) was appointed as an Additional Director in category of the Non-Executive Independent Director by the Board on 28th March, 2024 effective from 1st April, 2024 for first term of 5 (five) years subject to confirmation by shareholders in next general meeting or three months from the date of appointment, whichever is earlier.

A Statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency of the Mr. Siddharth Sethi.

The Board is of the opinion that, Mr. Siddharth Sethi is an entrepreneur, with 25 years of experience in software industry and is having degree of BE (Electrical) from SGSIT, Indore and MBA from IIM, Indore. He has helped found 4 companies in high technology products and services and is co-founder and currently MD of InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. founded in 2001. He is an active investor in new age technology companies and a keen worker on the social front, helping in impactful social ventures and is having integrity, expertise and relevant experience to be appointed as the Independent Director of the company.

The Board recommends and confirms the appointment of the Independent Director at ensuing 34th AGM as set out in the Notice of the Meeting to be held on 18thJune, 2024.

Other than that, during the year under review, the company has not appointed any other Independent Director.

Other Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, no changes took place in the other KMPs (Other than the Directors)

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of the Company as on the date of the report:

i) Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta (DIN 00023523), Chairman and Managing Director;

ii) Mrs. Purnima Mehta (DIN 00023632), Whole-time Director;

iii) Mr. Rajesh Sisodia, Chief Financial Officer;

iv) Mr. Tanuj Sethi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors of the Company is committed to get its performance evaluated in order to identify its strengths and areas in which it may improve its functioning. To that end, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has established the process for evaluation of performance of Directors including Independent Directors, the Board and its Committees. The evaluation of performance of Executive Directors is done by Independent Directors.

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees, and other individual Directors which includes criteria and process for performance evaluation of the NonExecutive Directors and Executive Directors to judge the knowledge to perform the role, time and level of participation, performance of duties, professional conduct, independence etc. The appointment/re-appointment/ continuation of Directors on the Board shall be based on the outcome of the evaluation process.

During the year under review as per the policy for the performance evaluation, formal evaluation of performance of Directors including Independent Directors, the Board and its Committees was made by the Independent Directors and the NRC in their respective meetings and the evaluation result was placed before the Board for its information and further consideration.

MEETINGS

During the financial year Five (5) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel and for determination of their remuneration. The salient features of Nomination and Remuneration Policy are stated in the Corporate Governance Report. The Nomination and Remuneration

Policy duly approved by the Board has been posted on the Companys website http://kritiindustries.com/

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board has the following four (4) committees:

i) Audit Committee

ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

iv) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The Company has also constituted Investment and Finance Committee and Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. A detailed note on the Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANY

As on the closure of the financial year, following are Associate and Subsidiary of your companies:-

Name of the Company Status % age of Holding Kriti Auto & Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd. Wholly Owned Subsidiary 100.00% FP Elite Energy Private Limited Associate Company 34.78%

Further, your company is a subsidiary of Sakam Trading Private Limited which holds about 61.44% of the total paid- up capital of the company as at the end of the financial year 2023-24.

Report on performance of the Associate and Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, your company is attaching Form AOC-1 as "Annexure A" and forms part of this report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the period under review, all related party transactions entered were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions as per the provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, KMPs or other designated persons or their relatives which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Since, there is no material related party transactions in the company which are not on arms length basis. Therefore, the company is not required to annex Form AOC-2 with this report.

Separate disclosure as per Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is made in the notes to the accounts attached with the financial statement, therefore not reproduced here under. The policy on Related Party Transactions duly approved by the Board has been posted on the Companys website http://kritiindustries.com/.

Your Company has passed an Ordinary Resolution at 33rdAnnua1 General Meeting held on 28thAugust, 2023 under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 for entering into transactions for transfer of resources etc. with the related Parties.

Pursuant to SEBI/HO/CFD/POD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated 11/07/2023, Your board is proposing to pass an Ordinary Resolution in the ensuing General Meeting for material related party transaction related to transfer of resources with the Related Party.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Annual Report on CSR activities is attached as "Annexure B" and forms a part of this Report. The salient features of CSR policy are stated in the aforesaid Report on CSR activities. The policy on CSR duly approved by the Board has been posted on the Companys website http:// kritiindustries.com/.

DISCLOSURE FOR PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended in respect of employees of the Company forming part of Directors Report is given in "Annexure C" to this Report. A statement of top-10 employees in terms of remuneration drawn as per rule 5(2) read with rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended may be obtained by request to the Company Secretary of the Company at cs1@kritiindia.com.

During the year, none of the employee has received remuneration of in excess of H One Crore and Two Lakh or more per annum or H Eight Lakhs Fifty Thousand p.m. in a year or part thereof. Further, none of the employees received remuneration in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director or Whole-time Director and none of the employees held two percent of the equity shares of the Company.

Further, Shri Shiv Singh Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director is drawing remuneration from the company and from the other Company cumulatively not exceeding the higher maximum limit admissible from any one of the companies.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act,

2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached as "Annexure D" and forms part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of Loans, Guarantees and Investment are given in the notes to the Financial Statements. Hence no further disclosure is being given here to avoid repetition.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the requisite certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of the corporate governance is appended and forms a part of this report alongwith the certificate of Disqualification of Directors received from Practicing Company Secretary as the Annexure 1 and 2 of the Corporate Governance Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a well-defined process to ensure the risks are identified and mitigation steps are put in place. The Companys Risk Management process focus on ensuring that these risks are identified on a timely basis and reasonably addressed. The Audit Committee oversees financial risks and controls. Major risks are identified by the businesses and functions and these are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism that enables the Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns. The Vigil Mechanism provides for -

A. Adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use the Vigil Mechanism; and

B. Direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in appropriate or exceptional cases.

Details of the Vigil Mechanism Policy are made available on the Companys website http://kritiindustries.com/and have also been provided as "Annexure E" of part of this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) read with section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:-

a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31stMarch 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) that the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and have made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

f) that the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL CONTROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for ensuring that Internal Financial Controls have been established in the Company and that such controls are adequate and operating effectively. The Company has laid down certain guidelines and processes which enables implementation of appropriate internal financial controls across the organization. Such internal financial controls encompass policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to its policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Statutory Auditors in their audit report have opined that these controls are operating effectively. The Audit team develops an audit plan based on the risk profile of the business activities. The annual internal audit plan is approved by the Audit Committee, which also reviews compliance to the plan. The Internal Audit team monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action(s) in their respective area(s) and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective action(s) thereon are presented to the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee reviews the reports submitted by the Internal Auditors.

The Board has implemented systems to ensure compliance of all applicable laws. These systems were effective and operative. At every quarterly interval, the

Managing Director and the Company Secretary place before the Board a certificate certifying compliance of laws and regulations as applicable to the business and operations of the Company after obtaining confirmation from all business unit and functional heads responsible for compliance of such applicable laws and regulations.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS U/S 143(12) OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT.

During the Financial Year, no frauds were reported by auditors in terms of section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website on https://kritiindustries.com/ investor-desk/annual-returns/

AUDITORS & THEIR REPORT

The shareholders at their 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 8th August, 2020 upon the recommendation of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the company had approved the re-appointment of M/s. Rakesh Kumar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 002150C), Indore as Statutory Auditors to hold office for a second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years from the conclusion of 30th AGM till the conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2025 at such remuneration as may be approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the company as per the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, As required under Regulation 33(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the auditor has confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Auditors Report and the Notes on financial statement for the year 2023-24 referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark, therefore, do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITOR

Your company is maintaining the cost records as specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.In pursuance of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors appointed Mr. S.PS. Dangi, Cost Accountant, (FRN 100004), Indore to conduct the Audit of the Cost Accounting records for the financial year 2023-24The Company has filed the Cost Audit Report for the year 2022-23 to the Central Government.

Due to health reason Mr. S.PS. Dangi, Cost Accountant has expressed his inability to seek his re-appointment as the cost auditor after completion of his assignment for the year 2023-24. The Board has recorded its sincere gratitude and appreciation for services rendered by Mr. S.P.S. Dangi.

Therefore, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board at its meeting held on 03rdMay, 2024 has appointed M/s Dhananjay V. Joshi & Associates, Cost Accountants (FRN: 000030) as the Cost Auditors to conduct the Audit of the Cost Accounting records for the financial year 2024-25. As required under section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is to be ratified by the shareholders. Therefore, the Board of Directors recommend the remuneration payable to M/s Dhananjay V. Joshi & Associates, Cost Accountants (FRN: 000030) for the financial year 2024-25 for the ratification by the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Board has appointed M/s Ajit Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, (C.PNo. 2876) Indore to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31stMarch 2024 in Form MR-3 is attached as "Annexure F" and forms part of this Report. The Report of the Secretarial Auditor does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark, therefore, do not call for any comments except the below:

Auditor Observation Management Explanation In the related party transaction report for the period ended 30.09.2023 opening balance of inter corporate deposit with Kriti Nutrients Ltd. was of H240.00 Million, however, the closing balance in the report for the period ended 31.03.2023 was H249.70 Million. was filled on stock exchanges. There was a typographical error in providing details in the related party transaction report for the period ended 30.09.2023.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on 3rdMay, 2024 has appointed M/s. Ajit Jain & Co., Company Secretaries (C.PNo. 2876) to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

The details related to dividend remains unpaid-unclaimed in the Company has been given in the annual report of the Company. The details of the nodal officer appointed by the company under the provisions of IEPF is available on the Companys website at http://kritiindustries.com/

During the year under review, an amount of H3,40,890/- in respect of unpaid/unclaimed interim dividend declared for the FY 2015-16 was transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority as well as 86,360 equity shares of face value of H1/- each, in respect of unpaid/ unclaimed interim dividend declared in FY 2015-16, was also transferred and credited to the IEPF Authority by the Company.

The investors may claim their unpaid dividend and the shares from the IEPF Authority by applying in the Form IEPF-5 and complying with the requirements as prescribed.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. There were no complaints received during the year.

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code, inter alia, lays down the procedures to be followed by designated persons while trading/dealing in Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"). The Code covers Companys obligation to maintain a digital database, mechanism for prevention of insider trading and handling of UPSI, and the process to familiarize with the sensitivity of UPSI. Further, it also includes code for practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information which has been made available on the Companys website at https://kritiindustries.com.

PROVISION OF VOTING BY ELECTRONIC MEANS THROUGH REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING AT THE AGM:

Your Company is providing E-voting facility as required under section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015. The ensuing AGM will be conducted through Video Conferencing/ OVAM and no physical meeting will be held and your company has make necessary arrangements with CDSL to provide facility for e-voting including remote e-voting. The details regarding e-voting facility are being given with the notice of the Meeting.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that during the year under review:

a) The Company has not issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

b) Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Director receive any remuneration or commission from its subsidiary.

c) The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards under the Companies Act, 2013.

d) There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between financial year ended on 31stMarch, 2024, to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

e) Details of unclaimed dividends and equity shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund authority have been provided as part of the Corporate Governance report.

f) Your Company has not declared and approved any Corporate Action viz buy back of securities, issuance of bonus shares, right shares of issuance of securities on preferential basis mergers and de-mergers, split and issue of any securities and has not failed to implement or complete the Corporate Action within prescribed timelines.;

g) There were no revisions in the Financial Statement and Boards Report.

h) The company has not filed any application or there is no application or proceeding pending against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review.

i) There is no requirement to conduct the valuation by the Bank and Valuation done at the time of one-time Settlement during the period under review.

j) There are no voting rights exercise by any employee of the Company pursuant to section 67(3) read with the Rule 16 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record, their sincere appreciation and gratitude for all the co-operation extended by Government Agencies, Bankers, Financial Institutions, Business Associates and Investors and all other stakeholders. The Directors also record their appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by all the Executive Staff and Workers of the Company at all levels in all units and for their valuable contribution in the working and growth of the Company.