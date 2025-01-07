iifl-logo-icon 1
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

156.98
(0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

544.73

589.16

534.21

427.63

yoy growth (%)

-7.54

10.28

24.92

17.25

Raw materials

-439.48

-445.88

-412

-344.79

As % of sales

80.67

75.68

77.12

80.62

Employee costs

-23.23

-26.36

-23.34

-17.1

As % of sales

4.26

4.47

4.36

4

Other costs

-43.1

-48.32

-53.6

-36.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.91

8.2

10.03

8.53

Operating profit

38.9

68.58

45.26

29.24

OPM

7.14

11.64

8.47

6.83

Depreciation

-8.06

-7.48

-7.15

-5.61

Interest expense

-14.35

-10.96

-17.25

-12.52

Other income

1.34

1.06

1.87

3

Profit before tax

17.83

51.2

22.72

14.09

Taxes

-4.96

-12.97

-2.31

-4.87

Tax rate

-27.85

-25.33

-10.2

-34.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.86

38.23

20.4

9.22

Exceptional items

1.16

0

-1.16

0

Net profit

14.03

38.23

19.23

9.22

yoy growth (%)

-63.29

98.7

108.56

5.85

NPM

2.57

6.48

3.6

2.15

