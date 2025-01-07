Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
544.73
589.16
534.21
427.63
yoy growth (%)
-7.54
10.28
24.92
17.25
Raw materials
-439.48
-445.88
-412
-344.79
As % of sales
80.67
75.68
77.12
80.62
Employee costs
-23.23
-26.36
-23.34
-17.1
As % of sales
4.26
4.47
4.36
4
Other costs
-43.1
-48.32
-53.6
-36.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.91
8.2
10.03
8.53
Operating profit
38.9
68.58
45.26
29.24
OPM
7.14
11.64
8.47
6.83
Depreciation
-8.06
-7.48
-7.15
-5.61
Interest expense
-14.35
-10.96
-17.25
-12.52
Other income
1.34
1.06
1.87
3
Profit before tax
17.83
51.2
22.72
14.09
Taxes
-4.96
-12.97
-2.31
-4.87
Tax rate
-27.85
-25.33
-10.2
-34.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.86
38.23
20.4
9.22
Exceptional items
1.16
0
-1.16
0
Net profit
14.03
38.23
19.23
9.22
yoy growth (%)
-63.29
98.7
108.56
5.85
NPM
2.57
6.48
3.6
2.15
