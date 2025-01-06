Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.83
51.2
22.72
14.09
Depreciation
-8.06
-7.48
-7.15
-5.61
Tax paid
-4.96
-12.97
-2.31
-4.87
Working capital
29.28
29.83
23.43
-3.34
Other operating items
Operating
34.08
60.57
36.68
0.25
Capital expenditure
13.15
5.37
36.39
10.4
Free cash flow
47.23
65.94
73.07
10.65
Equity raised
271.12
196.98
154.21
131.51
Investing
1.16
0
-1.16
0
Financing
71.74
45.18
49.1
42.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.74
Net in cash
391.25
308.1
275.22
184.99
