Kriti Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155.86
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Kriti Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.83

51.2

22.72

14.09

Depreciation

-8.06

-7.48

-7.15

-5.61

Tax paid

-4.96

-12.97

-2.31

-4.87

Working capital

29.28

29.83

23.43

-3.34

Other operating items

Operating

34.08

60.57

36.68

0.25

Capital expenditure

13.15

5.37

36.39

10.4

Free cash flow

47.23

65.94

73.07

10.65

Equity raised

271.12

196.98

154.21

131.51

Investing

1.16

0

-1.16

0

Financing

71.74

45.18

49.1

42.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.74

Net in cash

391.25

308.1

275.22

184.99

